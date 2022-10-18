Daily Liberal
Opinion

Dubbo Regional Councillors to attend three-day LGNSW Conference

By Clr Mathew Dickerson
October 18 2022 - 4:00am
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said four Councillors will be driving to the Hunter Valley this Sunday to attend the three-day LGNSW Conference. Picture by Belinda Soole

For as many decades as I can remember in my businesses, I have invited my staff to attend a variety of industry conferences. The length, structure and location vary dramatically from a one-hour seminar in the local community to multi-day events at overseas locations. Many readers will have attended conferences and know that conferences deliver significant benefits to an organisation. The global events industry will be worth over $1 trillion in 2023 with an expectation that it will top US$2.2 trillion before 2030. If organisations didn't see benefits from sending employees to conferences, the industry would not continue to thrive.

