In reading those motions, there are some themes that we can definitely relate to. Government funding to Councils - via a variety of mechanisms - is on the agenda. Specific funding for roads is a hot topic that will see engagement across the board. Funding for flooding, disasters, emergencies and the looming emergency of Climate Change are all set to be discussed. Changes to planning legislation is another topic that will be watched closely. Renewable Energy Zones receives a mention as does nuclear energy. Housing availability and affordability are also important topics. E-Scooters; auditing; regional Visas; defamation laws; bullying and harassment; waste services; electric vehicles; companion animals and health services all will be part of the motions.