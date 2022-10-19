Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo nurse Canaan Chinzete spared conviction after slapping a woman for filming him while drunk

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse got drunk and passed out before slapping woman for filming evidence

A Dubbo nurse who slapped a woman for filming him after he got drunk and passed out while having dinner has been spared a conviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.