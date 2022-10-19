Nurse got drunk and passed out before slapping woman for filming evidence

A Dubbo nurse who slapped a woman for filming him after he got drunk and passed out while having dinner has been spared a conviction.
Canaan Chinzete was at home drinking alcohol, when a woman arrived at about 3.30pm on June 30.
Later that night, the 41-year-old sat at the table and began eating dinner alone, however he was so drunk he began falling asleep and eventually fell off the dining chair onto the floor.
The woman began to record him on her phone to show him the next morning.
READ ALSO:
This angered Chinzete who got off the ground and followed the woman into the bedroom, where he grabbed her by the neck and demanded she give him the phone.
While doing this, police said Chinzete was squeezing the woman's hand while she repeatedly asked him to let go as it hurt.
Chinzete then slapped the woman to both sides of her face three times with an open hand, causing immediate pain, court documents reveal.
Another person contacted triple zero, while the woman grabbed her car keys and went and sat in her vehicle out the front of the house.
Police arrived a short time later and saw the woman visibly upset and crying while sitting in the car.
Officers found Chinzete inside the home, unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. He told police it was a "minor disagreement" and admitted to slapping the woman once.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Chinzete pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Dubbo Local Court last week.
According to police, the woman agreed it was out of character and alcohol had been a contributing factor.
Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim said the offence "was not trivial" and sat around the mid-range.
The court heard Chinzete had completed the court merit program, and in addition undergone the This Way Up mental health program and regular counselling.
Mr Abdul-Karim said a letter from Chinzete explained he had been under enormous stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inability to visit family members overseas, or loved ones he had lost during that time.
While Mr Abdul-Karim said it did not provide any excuse or justification to the offence, he accepted he had shown genuine remorse given the steps he had taken to address his rehabilitation.
Given his early plea and complete lack of criminal history, Mr Abdul-Karim extended leniency and handed Chinzete a two-year conditional release order, without conviction, to be supervised by community corrections.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.