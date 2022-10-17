Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders talks about the Taste of Seafood Festival.

By Dugald Saunders
October 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Taste of Seafood festival was a great success over the weekend. Picture by Dugald Saunders Facebook Page.

Congratulations to everyone involved in the Taste of Seafood festival over the weekend - and thank you to those who supported it!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.