Congratulations to everyone involved in the Taste of Seafood festival over the weekend - and thank you to those who supported it!
It was a fantastic day with thousands of people through the doors to taste and stock up on delicious local produce and fresh seafood, watch some cooking demonstrations, listen to the musical stylings of Tania Doko and Under the Radar Band, and learn more about our NSW fishing industry, which is one of the most sustainable in the world!
***
Last week the NSW Government has promised to support - not tax - farmers to reduce emissions and grow their businesses, ruling out imposing a methane tax on agriculture.
It comes after the New Zealand government this week proposed a farm levy or 'burp tax'.
The NSW Government is already working with the agriculture industry to reduce emissions in a way that doesn't involve a great big new tax - and instead rewards farmers for actions that help drive down emissions.
We have the Primary Industries and Productivity Abatement Program, Biodiversity Credits Supply Fund and we are working on a range of new programs through our Natural Capital program.
We are also collaborating with Angus Australia, the University of New England and Meat and Livestock Australia on a $19 million research project that aims to identify cattle that have a low methane output through breeding values. Read more here.
***
More high school students in Dubbo will now have access to a pair of empowering cultural programs, thanks to the NSW Government's Transport Access Regional Partnership (TARP) program.
The program will help fund travel for youth to participate in the Taronga Birrany and Malungan Business Youth Programs.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been passionate in delivering the program, but getting students to and from the school was the final hurdle, which we're proud to have helped them overcome. Read more here.
***
Further funding is available for festivals and events that help bring people together through the NSW Government's Stronger Together Festival and Event Grants Program.
Local groups and community organisations can apply for a share of $500,000 through the program to continue hosting celebrations into 2023.
If you're organising a festival or event for next year, now is the time to partner with the NSW Government so we can continue to share and celebrate together. Read more here.
***
I'm inviting primary school students in the Dubbo electorate to submit their drawings for my Christmas Card Competition.
This year's theme is My Country Christmas - I want young people to show me what Christmas looks like for them, wherever they live.
Entries can be sent via post to Dugald Saunders MP, PO Box 1327, DUBBO NSW 2830, or dropped into my electorate office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, DUBBO NSW 2830.
Entries close at 5pm Friday 11 November 2022.
