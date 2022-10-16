Daily Liberal
Parkes MP Mark Coulton talks about the methane emissions pledge

By Mark Coulton Mp
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:05am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured at the newly-opened Goodooga Store. Picture supplied

Last week we learnt that the Labor Government plans on signing up to the Global Methane Pledge at next month's UN COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. The pledge calls for a 30 per cent global reduction in methane emissions by 2030, which the Coalition does not support as it goes against the agriculture sector's desire to grow to $100 billion by 2030.

