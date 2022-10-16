I'm calling on all keen photographers in the Parkes electorate to send me a photo of your favourite part of the electorate. I'm looking for images that best capture the beauty of our wonderful electorate - whether it be a cotton or canola crop, the dusty red outback of the Far West, the rolling hills of the Warrumbungles or the mighty rivers that flow through many of our towns. It could be a landscape scene or a streetscape, or an image filled with people at a local event. Whether it's a well-known tourist destination or a hidden gem, I want to see what you love about our region.