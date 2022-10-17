Daily Liberal
Parkinson's patients are being sought to help with important research

October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Paige Tonkin is the chief investigator for a research project that will potentially involve Orange Parkinson's disease patients.

A Charles Sturt University PhD student is looking for people who are willing to contribute to potentially life-changing Parkinson's research.

