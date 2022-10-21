"I got to about 40-years-old and decided to stop stifling my creative artistic ability and just let it go.... it's fully unleashed at Muki," Lea Roberts told the Daily Liberal.
A little over two years ago, 'farm girl', former public servant, and mother of five, Lea Roberts, decided to open Muki Café, where her spirit now runs free.
Ms Roberts grew up on a property 60 kilometres north west of Dubbo inheriting skills from her grandmother and mother of cooking heart country food and delicious baked goods. That's exactly what you'll find on the menu at Muki, nestled on the corner of a laneway and 95 Cobra Street.
While the name and spelling have Japanese origins, Ms Roberts originally decided that her café would be called 'Mookis' meaning cattle, but autocorrect would relentlessly change it to 'Muki'.
"It's to do with my dad, I lost him in a terrible accident. He used to say, 'Saddle the horses you girls and we'll get the mookis in'," Ms Roberts said.
The café is often a one-woman show with some other ladies working and helping Ms Roberts who enjoys feeding her customers very much.
During October's long weekend, the joint was packed with people waiting, some for 20 minutes for a spare seat.
"It's a real buzz when the whole place is moving, it's lovely," she said. "I love moments like that. That's what you envision in your five-year-plan but you don't think you'll ever get there."
Ms Roberts' typical day starts early with some shopping for the café after which she gets right into baking. She had baked a massive mud cake just before the interview. Then she focuses on filling up the bain-marie with breakfast items like egg and bacon rolls.
She has a sign that says 'MAN FOOD' out the front attracting many tradies at dawn to get their first meal of the day.
"People are welcome here barefoot, in their 'jamas, I don't care. it's like a melting pot. We get a lot of people from all over here," Ms Roberts said.
While tourists passing by are constantly dropping in, somehow the café has remained hidden for many Dubbo locals who are just now discovering it.
If you're one of those people who are afraid to dine alone, you might want to try Muki. It seems to have endless comfortable seating and 360 degree stimulating views. While you wait for your order, you could count how many animal print stilettos or porcelain pineapples you can find on display.
Drawing from her grandmother's green thumb, Ms Roberts has a nursery of healthy plants perfectly positioned to make anyone feel at home, with Monsteras and money plants in most nooks.
The place is haven of found and gifted objects, from furniture to decor, it's an eclectic mix of old and new.
"I am an op-shopper and a hoarder from the side of the road, so my busiest six weeks is about to start," she said.
Ms Roberts drives an old Holden ute with a spotlight from 9pm until midnight picking up hard waste that people don't want and repurposing them into treasure for her haven.
"I had a old man come in here once, he bent over and put his hands on his hips and said, 'She's bloody crowded' and I said, 'Oh, you thought it was about you, it's not about anybody, it's about me' and if people like it then that's nice as well," Ms Roberts said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
