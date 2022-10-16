Dubbo Regional Council has voted to remove two disabled parking spaces in Wellington.
Disabled parking spaces at Warne and Arthur streets, adjacent to the aquatic centre and in 78 Arthur Street, will be removed after a report from council's senior traffic engineer said they were no longer required.
However, Councillor Damien Mahon said the removal of the spaces was supplemented by new parking spaces that are already available.
The existing disabled parking space is located on the south side of Warne Street adjacent to the old entry to the Wellington pool.
A new Wellington Aquatic Centre had been constructed on the same site with a new entry and car park to the western end of the site, which includes two disabled parking spaces.
The existing disabled parking space is isolated from the new entry with the nearest development being council's Wellington CAB located on the roundabout intersection.
A new disabled car parking space close to the Wellington CAB will be reviewed with a proposed Nanima Street Parking Management project.
Since the existing spot does not provide "close and convenient" access to any development, the report recommended to remove it while letting the access ramp remain.
The existing disabled car parking space is located adjacent to a residential property at 78 Arthur Street.
A new redevelopment on Swift Street includes a new raised pedestrian crossing across Arthur Street at the intersection and two on-street disabled car parking spaces adjacent the Medical Centre.
Moreover, the Wellington Memorial Club is on the western side of Arthur Street with one on-street disabled parking space adjacent to the Club's entry. Additional spaces are also available in the Club's car park.
The disabled space adjacent to 78 Arthur Street was approved by the previous Wellington Council for the needs of a disabled resident residing at the property. During the redevelopment of Swift Street it was discovered that this space is no longer required.
With this information, the report decided that there was adequate accessible parking and that the parking space be removed while retaining the access ramp.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
