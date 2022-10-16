Folks at Leaderlife are venturing into syntropic farming in order to grow food which benefits the environment as well as the community.
They were inspired to start a syntropic farm in Dubbo after a group of young people travelled to Lightening Ridge to visit social enterprise, The Hungry Spirit. There, youth witnessed how food such a bananas were grown using a syntropic system.
"One young fella said: 'we've got to start doing syntropics in our country'," Joh Leader, founder and chief executive of LeaderLife, said.
"It's all about growing chemical-free food locally, using a regenerative system to ensure food security, all at the same time as providing jobs, training and work experience for young people having a tough time in Dubbo."
A cool combination of agriculture and agroforestry, the syntropic farming model aims to provide opportunities for vulnerable people in the community to plan, design, and implement a sustainable organic food production system.
"There are many benefits, both economic and ecological, when forestry plots are also planted with small crops and follow a natural succession of planting," Ms Leader said .
"I guess syntropic farming could be like a fancy term for regenerative agroforestry to grow sustainable food."
The non-profit will be joined by experts at Syntropic Solutions to establish a syntropic farming model in Dubbo. The syntropic farm aims to engage young people in learning life, work and business skills while improving their mental health and wellbeing.
"Never before has it been a more important time to implement innovative, meaningful projects to draw young people back to feeling a sense of belonging, independence, generosity and learning after the last few years of disasters and isolation from the pandemic," Ms Leader said.
LeaderLife has received $50,000 from from the NSW Government as part of its COVID Regional Community Support program.
Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, said LeaderLife had gone "above and beyond" during the local COVID outbreak to support many at-risk young people in the community. He noted the charity's ability to raise money was negatively affected by the pandemic.
"I'm confident this grant will help LeaderLife to further grow skills development in local youth, as well as to become even more resilient as an organisation," Mr Saunders said.
Ms Leader said this funding will ensure Syntropic Solutions train youth, community, and LeaderLife staff in the "science and practicability" of syntropic farming. The farm will provide casual employment for youth and include community all while restoring and creating a resilient ecosystem.
A wide variety of seasonal fruits, veggies, Australian natives, and bush tucker will be grown at LeaderLife's syntropic farm and sold to the community and local businesses. They are also thinking of growing flowers for local florists.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
