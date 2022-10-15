Due to technical difficulties, you would have received last week's note from me in your email this morning ... Here's what you should have received.
Driving from Dubbo to Sydney along the Great Western Highway, you can always tell when you hit the city by a change in the noise your tyres are making.
They go from rough, to much quieter, as you hit the M4, and the calibre of the road shifts just slightly.
It seems to be better built, quieter, made to last and withstand a lot of traffic.
Unlike pretty much any road in the Orana region.
And we are feeling it more and more at the moment.
Council this week told the Daily Liberal they had a $40 million backlog when it comes to roads and infrastructure.
$40 million.
And that's just the backlog.
That's not the other $28.2 million worth of works they already have funding / budget allocations for.
$40 million.
It's also only taking into account the roads council manages. That's not including anything managed under the state or federal governments - which includes most of our highways.
And I know, I know. Money doesn't grow on trees, and we can't control the weather we have been receiving which has contributed a lot to the current situation.
But, I'm pretty sure those living in the city wouldn't be expected to put up with this.
As part of our current series looking at the pothole situation across the region, we are asking you where the worst roads are. You can take part in the survey here.
Keep an eye out on the website this week for more articles about the roads around our region. Unfortunately at the moment we aren't too sure there is much good news to report on this topic.
If you are travelling today - stay safe.
Regards,
Lynn.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
