Peak Hill Road along the Newell Highway has opened in both directions after it had closed earlier this morning for a vehicle recovery from an earlier truck crash.
The crash occurred just south of Dubbo, past Taronga Western Plains Zoo around 7.30am on Saturday, October 15.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck were at the scene.
The current advice from Transport NSW was for motorists to allow for extra travel time, follow the diversions and plan your journey ahead of time.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.