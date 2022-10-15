Daily Liberal
Newell Highway closed in both directions following a truck crash

By Newsroom
Updated October 15 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
Newell Highway closed in both directions for clean up after a truck crash.

Peak Hill Road along the Newell Highway has opened in both directions after it had closed earlier this morning for a vehicle recovery from an earlier truck crash.

