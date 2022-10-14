Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Newell Highway closed in both directions following a truck crash

By Newsroom
Updated October 14 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newell Highway closed in both directions for clean up after a truck crash.

Peak Hill Road along the Newell Highway is closed in both directions for a vehicle recovery from an earlier truck crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.