Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Chef Phil Harte encourages residents to 'eat more seafood' at Taste Seafood Festival

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 14 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The verdict is in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.