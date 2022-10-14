The verdict is in.
The city's residents don't eat enough seafood, according to popular chef Phil Harte, who will be demonstrating his homestyle cooking of seafood at the showground this Saturday, October 15.
"Not enough, not enough, you've got to eat more fresh seafood," Phil told the Daily Liberal when asked why he's in town.
Arriving on Friday from Ballina, Phil came with Gary Howard, president of the Professional Fishers Association [PFA] and a fisherman from the Hawkesbury, for the Taste Seafood Festival at the Ewen MacInnes Pavilion.
Phil demonstrated to the media how to prepare a barramundi using a variety of spices and veggies and had agriculture minister and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders as his student.
His apprentice kitchen hands, Malakai Dixon and Bayley Kennedy came from Apollo House, where some of the proceeds will go to help unemployed youths.
"This is an initiative to get us around towns to educate people about eating more fish, and understand that fish is not just for city slickers," Mr Harte said.
"We've come down to show regional people and all the restaurants that have not been able to put a lot more seafood in their menu that they can have as much as they like from fish coops."
A cooperative of fishmongers will be bringing fresh seafood into the city more frequently, at least twice a week, coming from Newcastle and Sydney, Mr Howard said.
"A lot of people don't see firstly they are eating imported seafood rather than having it fresh from the local seafood industry," he said.
"Our fishers have been harvesting local seafood sustainably for over 100 years so they can enjoy fresh seafood.
"The more local communities embrace our industry, the more confidence it will be for our fishing industry."
The PFA is running the festival in many towns across NSW as part of the state government's Eat More Seafood program promoting the health benefits of seafood consumption, Mr Saunders said.
"Not only will this event be great for locals, but it will also help showcase Dubbo as home to exceptional dining, stunning landscapes and fantastic visitor experiences, this is our chance to show that off," he said.
The festival opens from 8am until 2.30pm featuring fresh catches, cooking demonstrations by Phil Harte, live music, food stalls, and farmers' market vendors' stalls.
