The state government's proposed strategy for managing water in the central west is a mixed-bag, says one local environment group.
The Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy - released last week - outlines the government's plan for improving water security in central western NSW and is one of 12 regional water strategies the NSW Government will use to plan and manage water needs over the next 20 to 40 years.
Responding to the latest iteration of the strategy Mel Gray, Convenor of Healthy Rivers Dubbo, said it's "obvious" a lot of hard work has been done and it contains some "great innovative ideas" - but "some worrying ones as well."
Investigating the replacement of Gin Gin weir - which was built in the early 1900s and is badly flood-damaged and structurally deteriorating - is a key part of the strategy that worries Ms Gray as it frames the new weir as a "done deal".
In their submission to the draft strategy in 2020, Healthy Rivers Dubbo said they "strongly object" to the proposal to re-regulate storage at Gin Gin. They believe nearly 32km worth of vegetation could drown due to the changes in water level spurred by the proposed development.
"The only purpose the controversial Gin Gin re-regulating dam project would serve is to allow even more water to be taken from the river," she said.
"The significant damage the dam would cause to native fish habitat and the Ramsar Macquarie Marshes is well documented. It's time to scrap the Gin Gin dam dud of a project."
Other features of the plan include using flood mitigation storage in Burrendong Dam to increase water supply, investigating water supply options such as stormwater harvesting, recycled water and managed aquifer recharge and improving the way groundwater resources are managed.
Ms Gray said the proposal to repurpose some of the dam's flood mitigation zone for water storage was "ludicrous" given the recent flooding in the region.
"Reducing the size of the flood mitigation zone of Burrendong Dam would put Dubbo at a higher risk of being flooded. After the events of this week, it's ludicrous that this option is even mentioned in the strategy," she said.
Also on Burrendong Dam, Ms Gray said the government needs to revisit the protocols for water releases from the dam with consideration of more up-to-date climate and rainfall data.
"It is irresponsible to keep managing water releases from Burrendong dam based on rainfall data from before 2003. Ignoring the recent unprecedented, severe drought, and allocating water as if it never happened is bordering on negligent," she said.
"Common sense dictates that enough water should be kept in Burrendong Dam to make sure Dubbo and other communities have enough water to survive more frequent and severe droughts. Town water security is the reason that taxpayer money paid for that dam in the first place."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
