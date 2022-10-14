Goannas under 18s coach Kaitlyn Mason knows her side's best performances are still to come.
The Goannas will be in Nyngan this weekend to take on Woodbridge in round three of the Western Women's Rugby League.
Mason's side was narrowly defeated by the Vipers last Sunday and she knows the side put in a brave effort despite a number of things going against them.
"We had it there in the bag but we were a bit low on numbers and didn't have any subs," she said.
"We got to 12 players at one point but they did good to keep going and play the full game.
"It's just a credit to them and a bit unlucky we couldn't get over the line."
Larkin Oval is yet to host a round of the competition this season and Mason is hoping the sun is shining come Sunday.
"Hopefully it's a good day in Nyngan," she said.
"The opening two rounds have been for getting those cobwebs out."
The Goannas 18s are a good mix of league tag and rugby union players, something their coach believes has made their fitness levels quite solid already.
"Fitness helps coming off the back of league tag season which is good but tackle is a different fitness level," she said.
"It's a bit more physical than league tag but the transition has been good.
"The girls who have come from rugby union, especially in the 18s have already had that contact throughout the season.
"It's just getting over the first two or three rounds then we should start pulling some plays together.
"They've gelled well as a team, we've got some new ones in there and a few have been around for a while."
Peta Powyer's opens side will also be in action and Mason admitted it was a great feeling seeing some of her own players step up into the top grade.
"It's a bit surreal to see the likes of Makaah Darcy who has been there since the first season started," she said.
"She was 13 and now she is playing opens, it's a big transition over the years but one the girls are handling well.
"Over the next few weeks we will have a few more step up into opens which gives them a bit more experience playing with the older girls, it will benefit them well."
Sunday's action at Larkin Oval will begin at 9:30am with the under-12s followed by the rest of the grades leading into the opens match.
