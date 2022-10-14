Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Goannas will take on Woodbridge at Nyngan on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haleigh McCarney will be looking to cause carnage around the ruck this weekend. Picture by Pete Seibs Photography

Goannas under 18s coach Kaitlyn Mason knows her side's best performances are still to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.