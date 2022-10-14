Daily Liberal
The RSL Whitney Cup season will begin this weekend

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
October 14 2022
Lachlan Strachan knows he can turn his low scores into big ones this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Macquarie all-rounder Lachlan Strachan is confident he has the ability to take the next step this season beginning on Saturday when the RSL Whitney Cup begins after rain washed out week one.

