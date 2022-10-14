Macquarie all-rounder Lachlan Strachan is confident he has the ability to take the next step this season beginning on Saturday when the RSL Whitney Cup begins after rain washed out week one.
Strachan and Macquarie will take on Rugby in a one-day fixture at No.3 Oval, with the men in navy blue to be without Jason Green for the first time in almost two decades.
Myles Smith will be the man in charge for Macquarie's new era and Strachan is confident the whole squad are pumped to get back on the paddock after narrowly missing out on a grand final berth last season.
"We've got a lot of new faces as well which is going to make it really great having a lot of kids come in," he said.
"Young Tyson (Deebank) coming over from Colts is a great pickup and he is a really good young player as well as a few others."
Deebank will make his club debut for Macquarie on Saturday as will Lyle Robertson and Brad Parker.
It's Robertson who is the most high-profile addition to Macquarie's squad this season after representing Scotland under 19s earlier this year.
An off-spinning all-rounder, Robertson is one player Strachan believes could have a big impact in Dubbo this season.
"He's played at a pretty high level and he is a great young kid," he said.
"He is a great batter and off-spinner which adds huge variety, if you can have a good spinner in Dubbo then it makes a huge difference.
"A person who can bowl big overs well is huge for a team."
Having moved to Macquarie last season from CYMS, Strachan has been named vice-captain alongside Smith and is confident the leadership role will help him take more responsibility within his own game.
"I definitely need to get my average up and start batting a bit more sensibly rather than throwing my wicket away," he said.
"I just need to control myself a bit more and be a bit more of a leader.
"I want to try to get this team into finals and go one step further than we did, as well getting everyone included."
Smith takes over from Ricky Medway as Macquarie skipper and Strachan hopes it will bring the best out of both players.
"(Smith) he is a very good cricketer, everyone in Dubbo knows that," he said.
"Last year he might have had a bit of a down year last season but the year before that he almost won every award you could in Dubbo.
"He's got a very good cricket brain and is playing Outlaws as well, captaining Macquarie is a massive thing for him.
"I think he will go really, really well."
Taking the field without Green will be a strange experience for the older Macquarie players and Strachan knows it will take some getting used to.
"Losing 'Greeny' for us and Dubbo in first grade is a big thing," he said.
"He has been a massive part of Dubbo cricket for a long time but he will still be around.
"He is going down to second grade to play with his sons, having him part of Macquarie is fantastic.
"It will be really good for the other kids in second grade as well to have someone like him there."
In the other matches of the round, Newtown Tigers will take on CYMS Cougars at No.1 Oval while South Dubbo will meet RSL Colts at No.2 Oval.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
