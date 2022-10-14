Dubbo is among 14 regional towns whose residents are at risk of contracting the deadly Japanese Encephalitis virus borne from mosquito bites.
With the onset of summer, mosquitoes can potentially spread the JE virus, particularly to those who work or live near pig farms and spend long hours outdoors.
Residents are urged to speak with their doctor if they are eligible for the JE vaccine, Western NSW and Far West Local health district public health director, Priscilla Stanley said.
Health authorities have conducted routine surveillance of mosquito activities across the state, particularly in inland areas such as Dubbo-Orana, Wentworth, and Balranald regions.
"It is particularly important to vaccinate now if you are eligible because it takes up to four weeks following vaccination to develop a protective immune response to the JE virus," Ms Stanley said.
The eligibility for people receiving the JE vaccine has been expanded particularly for those working and residing in 14 local government areas where health surveillance teams have detected the presence of JE virus, Ms Stanley said.
The JE vaccines are available for residents in Albury, Balranald, Berrigan, Carrathool, Dubbo Regional, Edward River, Federation, Goulburn Mulwaree, Greater Hume, Griffith, Lockhart, Murray River, Temora, and Wentworth.
At risk of contracting the JE virus are those aged 50 years and older and those who spend four hours or more per day of their daily activities outdoors.
The vaccine is also recommended for people traveling overseas, mainly in countries where JE virus has been earlier detected, Ms Stanley said.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has detected JE virus in countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The JE virus has been detected earlier this year in NSW with at least seven cases of people diagnosed with it. It can cause severe neurological illness resulting in convulsions, headache and reduced consciousness.
"I urge the community to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites altogether because, aside from JE, mosquitoes carry a range of viruses for which there are no vaccines," Ms Stanley said.
To protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne virus, NSW Health recommended these precautions:
For more details visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/JEvaccine.
