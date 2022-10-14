Wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks, especially during dusk and dawn

Applying repellent that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin

Re-applying repellent regularly after swimming, apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent

Avoid going outdoors at dawn and dusk, unless wearing mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Covering openings such as windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps

Removing items that might collect water such as old tyres and empty pots outside your house where mosquitoes can breed



Improving drainage on your property so that water does not become stagnant

