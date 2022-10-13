He's played for the Western Plains Outlaws before but now Anthony Atlee is looking to make a make impact in this season's Plan B Regional Bash.
Atlee will be part of both the Outlaws under 18s and men's outfits when they take on rivals Central West Wranglers at No.1 Oval on Sunday.
Now led by Marty Jeffrey, the Outlaws will be hoping they can get back to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after narrowly missing out last season and Atlee is keen to play his part.
Having acted as a specialist fielder two seasons ago in the side at the SCG, Atlee is eager to make his presence felt this weekend.
"Hopefully I can get a real crack this time and get the win," he said.
"We are looking to get back to the SCG because that's an unreal experience to look forward to."
Playing his club cricket for RSL Colts, Atlee is one of Dubbo's most promising cricketers and at 16 years old hit 319 runs @ 23 last season but what makes those statistics more impressive is his strike rate.
An attacking player who likes taking the game on, Atlee hit his runs at a strike rate of 128.6 last season for RSL.
Having competed in a handful of games for Hawkesbury in Sydney prior to the local season starting, Atlee is hoping he can pick the brain of another Dubbo star who has made the trip down there with Henry Railz one of two marquee players this weekend.
"(I'll) talk to him a fair bit and get a lot of insight out of him," he said.
"Just soak up the moment and make sure I enjoy it."
While he is focused on the opens match, this is the first year an under-18s fixture is to be held and the Outlaws batter said there is a fair bit of excitement around the underage squad.
"I'm really keen, it's obviously the first year of the under-18s so it will be interesting to see how it goes," he said.
Looking at his opposition, Atlee believes the Wranglers will be strong and knows a few players will be better than they were 12 months ago.
"I expect them to be a very handy side and they are our rivals around here," he said.
"I know a couple of them over there and it will be interesting to see how their cricket has come along.
"I'm keen to play against them."
The beauty of representative cricket is it gives players the opportunity to be on the field alongside people they normally are against and Atlee had two names in mind when asked who he is excited to take No.1 Oval with.
"I'm looking forward to playing alongside Ted (Murray) in the 18s and Greg (Buckley) coming back in the opens," he said.
Victoria Park will host three huge matches on Sunday with under-16s, 18s and opens matches to be played between the Outlaws and Wranglers.
The under 16s match will be played No.2 Oval beginning at 10am while the under 18s fixture will start at the same time on No.1 Oval.
At the conclusion of both fixtures, the men's match will take place at 1:30pm.
