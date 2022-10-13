We'll be firing up the barbie and those with a sweet tooth will have a selection of cakes available from our bake sale. For spectators keen on other ways to donate, there will be a raffle and silent auction, with medical students also offering up their skills - from painting to lawn mowing. Head to Jubilee Oval from 3.30pm. Gold coin donation.
Inspired by Sci-Fi, comics and fantasy movies, Jess Johnson and Simon Ward's -Terminus is a virtual reality installation that transports the viewer into an imaginary landscape of colour and pattern populated by human clones, moving walkways and gateways to new realms. Johnson's drawings are transformed from analogue into digital, and from solo practice into cross-disciplinary collaboration, forming the basis of this virtual experience. Animated by Ward and enriched with input from Smith and Clarke, the result is Terminus: a mysterious universe of alien architecture. Western Plains Cultural Cente, October 13-21, 10am-4pm daily.
Join the team at the Old Dubbo Gaol on a free guided tour before we sit down with author Dr Rachel Franks to discuss the topic of her book An Uncommon Hangman, the executioner Robert 'Nosey Bob' Howard who operated within many regional NSW Gaols, including the Old Dubbo Gaol. Friday, October 14, 5.30pm-8.30pm. Free, reserve a place at www.123tix.com.au/events. There is also a talk at Dubbo Regional Library on Saturday, October 15, 11.30am-12.30pm.
Paint the night away at Pinot & Picasso. In celebration of the DREAM Festival get your brushes out and catch your dreams at 174 Macquarie Street, Dubbo, Saturday, Oct 15, 7pm-10pm. All sessions include guidance from one of the artists to assist you in releasing your inner Picasso. The only thing you'll need to bring is your favourite bottle of vino, some nibbles and your imagination. Tickets $59 at www.pinotandpicasso.com.au/dubbo/session/catching-dreams-2/.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 14-16, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturdays from October 15 to December 10, there's fantastic nights of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Dubbo has been chosen as one of eight locations across NSW to host a Taste of Seafood Festival. Feast on a selection of seafood dishes prepared by local restaurants and guest chef, Phil Hart. There will be live entertainment by Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl, Tania Doko, cooking competitions, educational displays and arts and crafts. The Taste of Seafood Festival is being held with the generous support of stallholders of the Dubbo Farmers Market. Saturday, October 15, 8am-2.30pm.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Bring your chairs or picnic rugs and settle in to enjoy the acoustic sounds of talented performers. Tania Doko from Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl will be the headline act plus these amazing local acts: 12pm-12.30pm Brandon Troutman; 12.45pm-1.15pm Llaney Webb; 1.30pm-2pm Clinton Hoy; 2.20pm-3pm Tania Doko. Brought to you by Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo Regional Council, SOMAD.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. Friday 14 - Elle Ferguson. Friday 21 - Mat Harris. Friday 28 - Nick Wall.
The Castlereagh Hotel: Live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm 'til late. October: Thu 13 - Isaac Compton; Sat 15 - Mondagreen Band; Thu 20 - Elle Flangan; Fri 21 - Sam Coon; Sat 22 - Pete Riley; Thu 27 - Shane Riley.
Garden Hotel: Live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
South Dubbo Tavern: Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. October line-up: Friday 14 - Duncan Ferguson' Saturday 15 - Irish McMillan; Sunday 16 - Jo Hyndes; Fri 21 - Shane Riley; Sat 22 - Sam Coon; Sun 23 - Katie Thorne; Fri 28 - Irish McMillan; Sat 29 - Pete Riley; Sun 30 - Johnny Wood.
The Commercial: Join the team for live music and entertainment from 8pm. October: Friday 14 - Sam Coon. Friday 21 - Pete Riley. Saturday 22 - Sam Coon. Friday 28 - Johnny Woods. Saturday 29 - Brad Haling & Jess Holland Band.
The Establishment: Fridays 7pm to 9pm, Saturdays 6pm-8pm and Sundays 4.30pm to 6.30pm. October line-up: Thu 13 - Kerrie Phipps - Creating Connections; Fri 14 - The Chalkies Jazz; Sat 15 - The Pennytration; Sun 16 - Millie Mills; Thu 20, 7pm - Comedy Night with Daniel Townes, Steph Broadbridge, Jessica O'Reilly - $35 book online; Fri 21 - The Chalkies Jazz; Sat 22 - Elle Flanagan - 8-10pm; Sun 23 - Kim McRae Piano.
The Orange Wine Festival is the region's opportunity to celebrate its thriving wine and food culture and quality cool-climate wines. Throughout October, the program features many innovative, educational and fun events that will champion the region's wines, produce and wine industry personalities. Events include the Orange Wine Show and Masterclasses, Vintners Tables - a weekend of dedicated events hosted in the region wineries , cellar doors and private homes hosted by the winemaker and offering a premium exclusive event, showcasing the region's wines and food. Orange Wine Month will end with Wine and Food @ Altitude - a walk through some vineyards stopping at a number of food stations learning the Altitude of Wine. Some free events others require booking at www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and presented by Orange Theatre Company, it's 1985 and rock star wannabe and wedding singer, Robbie Hart, is the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Now Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Julia, a winsome waitress, wins his affection, but she's about to be married to the wrong guy. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. Friday, October 14 to Sunday October 23. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee Sat and Sun. $30 to $49. Orange Civic Theatre. Bok through Ticketek.
Do you love attending market days, enjoying good food and listening to live music? Come to the Cumnock Markets Family Fun Day, where you don't have to spend a cent on the children. With four different jumping castles, face painting, a mechanical bull, petting zoo, popcorn, fairy floss, horse and coach rides through town and more, all for free. Saturday, October 15, 9am-3pm.
A trail running festival on and around the inspiring Mount Canobolas, just outside Orange. The event hub is at the foothills of the mountain on the corner of Cargo Road and Mitchells Way. It is from here that runners will start and finish the various distances on offer, including 11km, 22km, 30km, 50km, 50 miler, 100km and kids races. From 6am-11pm - Entry fees $65-$320. Register at https://lonelymountainultra.com.au/
Kellie O 'Dempsey's What did you say? will light up Robertson Park. We invite you to explore the park after dark and discover this interactive installation as part of Orange City Council's Future City Public Art Project. The world 'stomata' comes from the Greek word 'stoma' meaning 'mouth'. What did you say? reimagines a tree's stomata as the mouth through which the planet breathes. Viewers are asked to listen and engage in deep breathing, to be present in the moment, to connect, consider and rest. Using augmented reality, projected imagery and a soundscape of breathing, the artwork responds to our strange and ever-shifting social and environmental climate. October 17-30, 7.30pm - midnight.
The Corner Store Gallery presents Raphe Coombes. His practice involves painting and drawing inspired by landscape, energy, connection, history and sound and how they integrate together creates his distinctive imagery. He uses robust colours to convey his abstract world, working with traditional oil making methods; creating walnut and stand oil from old masters' recipes and grinding pigments to generate colours. Pops of red, yellow and purple echo blooming flowers, sweeps of blue indicate moving water and delightful scrawling's of bird flight paths take the viewer on a dance around the surface. October 19-29, daily 10am-4pm.
Winemakers of the Orange Wine Region will be hosting a series of seated masterclasses. There will be two Masterclasses featuring Trophy and Medal winners from the Orange Wine Show. Each class will be a tailored tasting with one of the regional winemakers guiding you through the wines. Saturday, October 22. 2.30pm and 4pm. Hotel Canobolas. $50pp. Book at orva.iwannaticket.com.au/event/orange-wine-show-masterclasses-2022-MjEwODI.
The Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery will feature 18 teams trying to recreate their golden past in over 35s Masters rugby league. The laugh-a-minute action is complemented by food vans and face painting, creating a carnival atmosphere on the banks of the Mandagery Creek. Live music will be provided by Australia's premier 90s cover band, Royale with Cheese. Saturday, October 22. 9am to 8pm. Ian Walsh Oval. Nanami Lane Eugowra. $10.
Experience the tranquillity of the country from our artist studio like no other in the middle of an orchard. With a glass of wine in one hand, a paintbrush in the other and sweeping views of Mt Canobolas you can release your inner Van Gough and create your masterpiece as part of A Paddock, A Pinot and A Paintbrush. Saturday, October 22. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Hillside Harvest, 1209 The Escort Way, Borenore. $80 per person. Visit www.123tix.com.au/events/33982/a-paddock-a-pinot-and-a-paintbrush.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to spend a spring afternoon. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted.
Celebrating the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson. An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place. Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, until October 30. Bookings essential on 6333 6555.
Join Abercrombie House for one of their very popular Sunday roasts - three courses. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding menu in an elegant and stylish venue. October 23, at 12.30pm. Adult $65. Tickets at Bathurst VIC, 1 Kendall Ave, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or www.abercrombiehouse.com.au.
Former Bathurst resident Oscar Thorburn and his band have been drawing crowds at venues in Sydney and supporting Tones an I at her sold out Enmore Theatre show. Oscar will be joined by local legend Andrew "Savich" Dean (guitar), Jesse Curnow (drums), and Brendan Saad (bass/ keys) on October 14, 6pm - tickets $16.91 - $21.19. Oct 15, 2pm - Ash Grunwald $25. Oct 20, 6pm - Ry Cooder Classic Album Night by Andy Baylor from $32.74. Oct 21, 6pm - Clementine Ford and Libby O'Donovan - Love Sermon, $48.56. Oct 22, 6pm - Taylor B-W, $22.19. Book at www.thevictoriabathurst.com.au/live-music/.
Tyres Park is the key racing centre for the Central Districts region and a vital supplier of race meetings for second tier metropolitan and provincial trained gallopers. Given its location and proximity to Sydney, Tyres Park provides the perfect training base for those horses worthy of metropolitan and provincial participation. General race day with a 7-race program. October 14, 11am-5.30pm. Hot food and drinks on site. Ticket $10, www.btracing.com.au.
The set will be littered with hits that span his 30-plus years in music, including Tip Of My Tongue, Cry In Shame, Don't Need Love, 15 Feet of Snow plus many more. The evening promises to showcase his unique blending of rock, soul, R&B and blues, a blend that mixes seamlessly with the Alone with Blues tracks that he'll be previewing for the very first time on the night. Saturday, October 15, 8pm, BMEC. Tickets $70 at www.bmec.com.au/diesel-greatest-hits.html.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, October 16, 12pm, November 13, 3pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Backbone examines the various perceptions of what strength is, where it comes from, and how it is measured. This frenetic celebration of human interconnectedness will test the limits of strength: physical, emotional, individual, and collective. Backbone is this amazing circus company's third work. Their last show A Simple Space achieved huge international success and has been performed more than 700 times at 98 festivals and theatres across 29 countries. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, October 18, 7.30pm. Tickets $28-$50 at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec/17-what-s-on/1213-backbone.html
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Friday, October 21, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
The NUDE art exhibition showcases the drawings of our monthly Life Drawing students at Platform Arts Hub at the the refurbished 1876 heritage listed Blayney Railway Station. On until October 30 - Thursdays and Fridays 10am-4pm; Saturdays and Sundays 10am-2pm.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. From October 14 until November 13. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm.
Running alongside the Newbridge Spring into Art festival, Olde Bridge Gallery will unveil Rachel Stedman's exhibition Let's Paint the Town. Rachel is a Sydney-based artist who works with acrylic paint and has a strong link to Newbridge. She visits the area frequently and enjoys portraying its landscapes, buildings and history. This exhibition showcases over 25 local images in the artist's first exhibition and Rachel will welcome visitors to the exhibition on opening day. October 14-15.
The Orange Classic Cafe Racer Inc. Bike Show is at the Millthorpe Railway Station on Sunday, October 16, 9.30am to 2.30pm. Entry is $10 per bike with 10 trophies up for grabs. Registration is strictly 8am to 9.30am. All welcome. Gold coin donation for spectators.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8:30am to noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
Get ready for a weekend of arts, crafts and community in Newbridge. Wander the open gardens and artisan and makers market on the Saturday, admire the talent of our local artists, or stop in for a meal and some live music - there's something for everyone. The inaugural Back Creek Art Show will run across all three days. October 21 to 23.
Described as the "best little show in the country" and held on the last Saturday in October each year, the Carcoar Show gives visitors the experience of life on the land plus, a great variety of stallholders and food venues. Experience the wonders of the pavilion with its photography, home produce, art and craft, flower and local school displays. Carcoar Showground, 4 Eulamore Street. October 29. 8.30am to 6pm.
Join the Orange-based Pinnacle Players as they present an immersive theatrical experience with their next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. The play will be staged in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, bringing a real sense of occasion and realism to the shows. Due to the venue's size the audience is limited to 50 people per session. Opens on Friday, November 4. Tickets available on 6361 3009.
As an extension of the Spring into Art in Newbridge event, Carolyn Hide is hosting two photography workshops in Newbridge. There will be two sessions. In the first you will become more familiar with your camera of choice and learn techniques to capture fleeting moments and create powerful images of the everyday world. The second will advance photography skills. Both will include a practical session around town. October 29 and 30. 10am to 1pm. Newbridge Community Hall. Free to attend. Contact Wendy Smith to book a spot on newiris10@bigpond.com.
Get inspiration and gather ideas from open gardens in and around Millthorpe. Since 2005, the community has welcomed visitors to take part in the annual Millthorpe Garden Ramble. Garden owners, both within the village and on neighbouring rural properties, open their gates and allow visitors to wander each unique garden, be it large or small, established or recently created. This year there will be seven new gardens, making a total of 116 different gardens that have been showcased. November 5 and 6. For more information visit www.millthorpegardenramble.com.au.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. In spring it is open 8.30am-5pm daily. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
The Forbes Spring Races return with racing, Fashions on the Field and more this October! Put this date in your diary and don't miss out on a great day trackside.
The annual Spring Festival is on until October 23 at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public, so this is an opportunity to explore all of Mayfield. Not only is the English inspired Mayfield Maze open, but you can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade & Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (at no additional cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.
Pink Up during October raises funds for the McGrath Foundation to assist women with breast cancer. A wine and cheese event will be held at the Masonic Lodge on October 14, with Sharmaine McDonald speaking about driving her pink racing car. Entry is a $5 donation.
The Hungry Hare will have a popup restaurant at the Titania Motel on Saturday, October 15. 7pm for a 7.30 dining start. $55 per person (cash only). The theme this month is "Memories of Granada" and an excellent meal is assured. For bookings, call Edmond on 0432 883 150.
Oberon council will undertake its annual kerbside bulky waste collection from Monday, October 17 through to Friday, October 21. See council's website - www.oberon.nsw.gov.au - for what can be put out and when collection at different addresses will happen.
The monthly meeting of Oberon council will be held at council chambers at 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 18. These meetings are open to the public and residents have the opportunity to put questions to the councillors.
Come along to a lunch meeting where people of faith (or anyone else - everyone is welcome) can get together and meet others from different churches or beliefs. The next meeting will be at midday on Wednesday, October 19 in the Uniting Church hall at 62 Oberon Street.
Postponed from October 7, the Baxter Oberon Bull Futurity will be on at the Oberon Showground on the October 22 at 6pm. A night of bull riding action followed by live music from Mickey Pye and Sara Berki until late. There will be food stalls and a bar. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au.
The garden at Brydie Park, 63 Sloggetts Road, Oberon, will be open for inspection on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Oberon Rotary will be supplying a Devonshire tea to enjoy in conjunction with the beautiful floral and plant arrangements to enjoy.
Nobody seems to want to talk about mental illness. As an example, we hear a lot about road fatalities but suicide takes many more lives each year and is almost a taboo topic. Walk and Talk is a way of raising awareness of this serious social problem and gives everyone a chance to talk about it in a friendly and non-threatening atmosphere and to hear other people's stories. Look for the yellow t-shirts at the Oberon Common at 1pm on Saturday, December 10. Free, no registration required.
You are invited to the Gang Gang gallery to view the latest exhibition Falling through the cracks. A creative colloboration - as nature discards so does humanity - by artists Jennifer Trezide and Livonne Larkins. The exhibition will be officially opened by Susan Templeman MP and on show until October 30.
The ladies of AHSI will be hosting a Karwa Chauth festival at Lithgow Library on Wednesday, October 14, at 3.30pm and invite the community to attend. Ladies may wish to have their hands painted with Henna in traditional designs and learn more about this festival. In conjunction with Grandparents Day Storytime at Lithgow Library, AHSI students will be celebrating Diwali. Our regular Storytime on Wednesday, October 19, from 10am, will have both a grandparent and a Diwali theme. The children (and grandparents!) can make a Rangoli with coloured rice, try Indian food and join in the festival celebrations. Free events, no booking needed.
From October 1pm, Portland RSL kick off their Live on Sunday's with local musicians. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of great music, cold beers and a cheese board.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
