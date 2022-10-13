Daily Liberal
October 13 2022 - 6:15am
DUBBO

Charity Cricket Match

School of Rural Health v Dubbo Hospital 

We'll be firing up the barbie and those with a sweet tooth will have a selection of cakes available from our bake sale. For spectators keen on other ways to donate, there will be a raffle and silent auction, with medical students also offering up their skills - from painting to lawn mowing. Head to Jubilee Oval from 3.30pm. Gold coin donation.

