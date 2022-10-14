Daily Liberal
Jorja Fuller tops Short Film category in the Out from the Mist Awards

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 14 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:00am
Filmmaker Jorja Fuller has won an Out From the Mist award for her short movie. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo College graduate Jorja Fuller has taken out the top prize in an international photography and short film contest created to shine light on the lived experience of people with mental illness.

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

