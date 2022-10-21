Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Construction of the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Centre in Dubbo continues

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:55am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Centre in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

While still under construction, the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Centre for the state's train fleet in Dubbo has already received the highest rating for reducing its carbon footprint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.