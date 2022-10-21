While still under construction, the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Centre for the state's train fleet in Dubbo has already received the highest rating for reducing its carbon footprint.
According to Transport NSW, Mindyarra will generate 95 per cent of its daily low-voltage electricity needs from 3,400 solar panels, with at least 1,300 solar panels already installed on the building's rooftop.
The concrete components of the entire building are made of carbon-neutral materials reducing 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
The water supply will come from rain, bore, and greywater.
The peak body, the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, which comprehensively determines the carbon emission of every building in Australia and New Zealand, has given Mindyarra the highest IS rating.
The centre is situated on a 25-hectare property whose landscaping design features native species and drought-tolerant plants that can withstand less watering.
The construction began in 2020 and it's part of the NSW government's $2.8 billion Regional Inland Rail Project due for completion later this year, regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway said.
Regional Roads and Transport minister Sam Farraway said the project will assist in the replacement of the older XPT, Xplorer and Endeavour train fleet with 29 new ones, all of them for repair and maintenance at the purpose-built centre in Dubbo.
"We are finding ways to build projects that reduce environmental impacts and cut emissions to contribute.
"Using innovative concrete instead of standard materials is equivalent to taking more than 920 cars off the road for a year. Or [equivalent] to the total energy usage of more than 700 Australian homes for all heating, cooling, cooking and lighting for a year."
Since the sod was turned the centre has generated 250 local jobs and businesses for industries.
"Securing the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Centre is a major coup for Dubbo - it's creating local jobs and providing enormous opportunities for local companies, " Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
The Western Plains Electrical and Solar played a pivotal role in the project, Mr Saunders said, installing everything from the brackets in the racking through to the inverters.
"As the local member, I will always fight for projects that grow our town and provide more opportunities to stop the brain drain and keep our young people in Dubbo and close to family," he said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
