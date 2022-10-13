It is shaping up to be a big few days of racing, particularly for Kylie Kennedy who has several chances at both Bathurst and Narromine.
Kennedy will head down the highway on Friday when Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing hosts an eight-race program.
As of Thursday afternoon, Racing NSW had rated the track a Soft 7 which could play into the hands of Kennedy's horses.
Highly respected country jockey Anthony Cavallo will ride King Qin in the Pearce's Furniture One Lithgow Class 1 and Maiden Plate (2000m).
Cardento will run later in the day for Kennedy, drawing barrier four for the Erin's Quality Outdoor Power Centre CG and E Class 1 Handicap (1200m).
READ ALSO:
It will only be the fourth race for the gelding under the training of Kennedy after recently being transferred across from Clint Lundholm.
Lucid Dreamer and Pepper Moon have also been nominated to run later in the day at Bathurst but Kennedy may opt to race the pair at Narromine on Saturday instead.
Kennedy's home track will host eight races on Saturday on a Heavy track which could bring a few horses unstuck.
Dubbo-based horses have dominated the acceptances for Narromine with Michael and Karen Lunn, Connie Greig and Lundholm all having several horses set to run on Saturday.
The QUBE Dandy Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) will be the biggest race of the day no doubt and Kieren Hazelton has pair of horses in with a chance.
Jake Barrett will ride Green Opinions for the Gilgandra trainer while Zamali will be ridden by Zara Lewis, with both horses carrying 55kgs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.