A humble laneway in Wellington will transform into a bustling multicultural night market next weekend with the return of the Fong Lee's Lane celebration.
After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the small team at Wellington Arts are working hard to get the finishing touches together for what is expected to be another massive night of live music, multicultural food and Chinese dragon performances.
"Everyone's very much in anticipation so hopefully it will be as spectacular as it has been before. We know the community appreciates it and it's a really fun night out for the town and visitors as well," Lisa Thomas, president of Wellington Arts said.
The first Fong Lee's Lane event was held in 2018 - organisers expected 200 people to show up and were hoping for 500.
Just under 2,000 people ended up passing through the narrow lane, selling out the food vendors early in the night.
"It's a bit of a street-stopper - the two years we've run it before traffic was backed up on the highway. I think we got a lot of people through who were wondering 'what the hell's going on there'," Ms Thomas said.
"Our small working group was actually having a bit of a pow wow the night before the first event. We were cleaning out our freezers in case no-one showed up and we had to buy all the vendors out."
"The turn out blew our socks off, it was absolutely fantastic."
The event celebrates Wellington's multicultural community and aims to bring to life the site of what was once a bustling Chinese store and the heart of regional NSW's Chinese community.
"It was one of the meccas of the town's economy and one of the business hubs of Wellington in the early years. That's where all the transactions and big sales of produce and merchandise happened - it's got a lot of history," Ms Thomas said.
"When some researchers started looking into Chinese history around Orange, everything led back to Orange. All the Chinese migration - even into Sydney - was centred around what was happening in Wellington.
"The Chinese input into our town is very significant."
The March 1856 census of NSW revealed more than a third of Chinese-born people living outside of Sydney were based in Wellington - and that was before the influx of Cantonese migrants looking for gold in the western plains in July of that year.
Chinese migrant Hong Wong opened the first Chinese store in Wellington in 1879 - it was a large two-storey shop boasting a "splendid stock" of imported goods including manchester, boots and shoes, clothing, ironmongery and crockery.
Mr Wong died in 1884 but his store lived on, and, by 1888 it was trading as Fong Lee & Co and was one of only two stores in Wellington.
Its customer base was by no means exclusively Chinese - the shop advertised that there was "not a want of the housewife that could not be satisfied" with the store's range of homewares.
In 1896 the store was managed by William Suey Ling - a Melbourne-born Chinese man who came to be a well-loved member of the Wellington community. Mr Ling ran the store right up until it closed in 1936.
Ms Thomas said the festival would bring that "rustic feel" of an old world Chinatown, which the lane in Wellington was once known for, back to life.
Cuisines from around the world will be available and there will be a massive line-up of live entertainment including Aboriginal dancers in celebration of the Chinese community's long collaboration with the Indigenous community in Wellington.
"It's all on for young and old," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
