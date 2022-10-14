Daily Liberal
Fong Lees Lane event sees Wellington laneway to transform into 'old world China town'

By Allison Hore
October 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Wellington Arts committee president Lisa Thomas with local Aboriginal identity Paul West at the 2019 Fong Lees Lane festival. Photo by Taylor Jurd

A humble laneway in Wellington will transform into a bustling multicultural night market next weekend with the return of the Fong Lee's Lane celebration.

