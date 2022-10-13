Following a directive from the office of education and early childhood learning minister Sarah Mitchell, all 5,900 early childhood education and care services across NSW are reverting to their standard duty of care obligations before COVID-19 hit.
It will mean children in their care, and the staff that cares for them, will no longer need to adhere to mandatory isolation if they contacted Covid, but they will still be required not to attend the centre if they are ill with the infectious disease.
"After October 14, we are reverting to our standard regulations and requirements so that all early childhood and care service providers will now be responsible for managing Covid along with all other types of infectious diseases for example gastroenteritis," NSW Australian Childcare Alliance chief executive officer Chiang Lim said.
Mr Lim, spoke on behalf of childcare service providers, including those in the Dubbo-Orana region, which are mulling over compliance regulations to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of children in their care, as well as their staff.
A spokesman from education and early childhood learning minister Sarah Mitchell's office said they have directed all education and care services "to ensure appropriate risk-based policies and procedures are in place" as the Public Health Order on Covid mandatory isolation ends this Friday.
Mr Lim said their 1,630 members, including those in Dubbo-Orana, are "nonetheless, notwithstanding the relaxation of the Covid Public Health Order, but will be more cautious anyway" because they have legal and moral obligations when managing infectious diseases.
According to NSW Health, among the most prevalent infectious diseases in childhood education and care services are chickenpox, conjunctivitis, gastroenteritis, glandular fever, hand foot and mouth disease, head lice, influenza, meningococcal disease and measles.
Mr Lim said they are also following the recommendations of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
One recommendation is that all children aged five and under are not required to be immunised against Covid unless their health status shows they are at risk of contracting severe diseases.
"These are our obligations anyway, that's how we have dealt with infectious diseases [prior to Covid]," Mr Lim said.
"Covid is one of those one-in-100 years pandemics we have been unfamiliar with."
Service providers will be keeping an eye out for the 90 per cent of the 340,000 children in ages five and under that are not immunised to ensure they are protected following the mandatory scrapping of Covid isolation rules, Mr Lim said.
"When it comes to every infectious disease, we try very hard to minimise the risk and avoid it not just for the sake of the children in our care but also the children's families because infectious diseases generally transmit," Mr Lim said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.