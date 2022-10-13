Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been delivered a tall order with two giraffe calves born into the breeding herd just one day apart early last week.
The two new additions join 16 and 11-week-old giraffe calves, Matata and Wayo, bringing the breeding herd size up to 13 individuals.
"The newcomers are a very welcome addition in an unbelievable breeding season with four calves born in the last four months," Giraffe Keeper Glyn Avery said.
On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, giraffe keepers were greeted with a delightful surprise when they arrived to start the day and spotted the third calf born into the breeding herd this year.
The calf was standing on wobbly legs in the grass paddock, bathing in the morning sun, and suckling from experienced mother, Mvita.
The fourth calf was born the very next day in front of delighted guests at midday on Wednesday, October 5.
Four-year-old cow (female giraffes are called cows), Niyah, started having contractions just prior to the 10am Giraffe Encounter, with the front hooves of the calf soon making an appearance.
Many delighted school holiday visitors from across the states braved the rain over the next few hours to witness the once-in-a-life-time experience.
"Whilst our giraffe breeding program has bred over 50 calves in the history of the program, it is a very rare sight for both keepers and guests alike to witness a birth from start to finish," Mr Avery said.
"Giraffes mostly give birth overnight or in the very early hours of the day, especially during heightened weather events, so this birth has been particularly special for all."
Zoo guests not only witnessed the birth of the calf, but also when the herd made their first greetings to the little newcomer and found its feet.
"It is such a humbling experience to witness the birth of our world's tallest mammal," Zoo Director Steve Hinks, who joined guests in the rain to observe the incredible birth, said.
Giraffe numbers have been declining in the wild over the past decade due to habitat encroachment, snares, civil unrest, and poaching.
Taronga supports giraffe conservation through in-situ community conservation programs, such as the Northern Rangelands Trust in Kenya, who improve wildlife security through anti-poaching units and providing alternative sources of income for local communities.
