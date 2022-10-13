Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Watch as two baby giraffes are born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Newsroom
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been delivered a tall order with two giraffe calves born into the breeding herd just one day apart early last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.