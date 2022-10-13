The Nightwatchmen: Players to watch in the Plan B Regional Bash

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
Rain may have caused week one of the Dubbo District Cricket Association season to be abandoned but this week has several mouth-watering fixtures and none are bigger than the Plan B Regional Bash on Sunday.
No.1 Oval will host the representative fixture for the first time since 2016 with the Western Plains Outlaws to meet Central West Wranglers as the pair both aim to return to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
From young stars like Harry Bayliss and Angus Parsons to fiery quicks such as Bailey Edmunds and Mitch Taylor, both sides aren't short on talent.
With that in mind, let's have a look at a few players from each team who could play a big part in Sunday's action.
This one along with his Outlaws counterpart below should come as a shock to no one.
Peacock will lead the Wranglers for the first time and the current Western Zone batter will be hoping he can show why he is one of the most talented players in the region.
Batting in the top order, Peacock is capable of going through the gears in his innings and he might have to do so on Sunday should the Outlaws bowl well.
However, should the Outlaws stray too full or short, you best believe the Wranglers' skipper will put them to or over the boundary.
More than a one-dimensional player, Peacock has the ability to bowl handy left-arm off-spin too in the middle overs and is one of the best fielders in the Western area.
I know, I know another big shock.
Similar to Peacock, this will be Jeffrey's first time leading his side and if his club leadership is anything to go by then back the RSL Colts skipper in for a big competition.
Since taking over club captaincy, Jeffrey has gone to another level with his batting and finished behind only Brock Larance for runs in last season's RSL Whitney Cup.
Again like the player above, Jeffrey can attack or rotate strike depending on the situation and will be the rock in the Outlaws' batting line-up.
Also capable of bowling and being in my opinion the best fielder in Dubbo, Jeffrey can change a game in multiple ways.
Add in that Jeffrey and Peacock are great mates, and this has me thinking the pair will be trying their best to outplay each other on Sunday.
One of two marquee men for the Outlaws on Sunday, Railz could turn this game on its head.
Lethal with the ball and aggressive with the bat, the former South Dubbo Hornet will have a bit of pressure on him to live up to the hype of being a marquee player.
It won't be the first time Railz has played in Dubbo in 2022 after featuring for the Hornets on several occasions last season when the NSW Premier Cricket competition was washed out.
Playing for Penrith, Railz has been a permanent member of the club's first-grade side since he moved to Sydney and even has a few Toyota Second XI appearances to his name.
Likely to take the new ball and bat in the middle-order, Railz will be huge to the Outlaws' chances against a no-doubt hungry Wranglers side.
No longer playing in Bathurst, Broes like Railz will be one of the marquee players in action.
A NSW Country representative, it would seem silly not to include Broes in this list purely on reputation alone.
Opening the batting for the Wranglers, Broes could very well determine the outcome for his side in the first six overs of his side's innings.
Should the Outlaws remove him early then they will no doubt have their tails up but should the opener score with ease, then the home side could need to look for other options.
Also handy with the ball, Broes' off-spin and change of pace could deceive a few players who may look to go after him to increase the run rate.
One of the quickest bowlers this side of the Blue Mountains, Taylor is a Western Zone representative for a reason.
Being a cricket tragic, I love nothing more than watching a left-arm quick or leg-spinner in action, this is why Taylor is on this list.
In recent years, the Outlaws have traditionally gone hard at the top of the innings and Taylor's opening spell may just decide how the innings pans out.
Should he start the season on fire, he may be in contention with the fellow below for a spot in the Western Zone side for the NSW Country Champs.
Not sure why I've put this bloke down on here because it's all I will hear about all weekend long but Edmunds is one of the best bowlers in Dubbo and on his day he is without a doubt the best.
Quick, fiery at times and aggressive, Edmunds always looks to take wickets which is what makes him dangerous.
Capable of knocking over any batsman going around, the self-titled 'batting all-rounder' can also wield the bat if he needs to but just don't give him any time to think about it too much.
While his aggressive nature with the ball is positive, it can also be a negative should the Wranglers get a few away early.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
