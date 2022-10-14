Daily Liberal
Sing Out Choir brings back fond memories for Dubbo residents living with dementia

By Elizabeth Frias
October 14 2022 - 6:00pm
It seems music is the best thing that has ever happened to Margaret O'Leary, 80, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease a year ago.

