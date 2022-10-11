Emergency services are on scene after reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway north of Dubbo.
About 3.12pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to the crash between two vehicles including one towing a caravan, at Eumungerie - about 38km from Dubbo.
NSW Ambulance paramedics are on the scene and are assessing two patients.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Daily Liberal a 60-year-old woman was initially trapped in one of the vehicles, but has since been released and is being assessed by paramedics.
Another man in his 60s is also reported to be uninjured, however is being taken to Dubbo hospital.
Traffic is affected in both directions, and motorists are being asked to exercise caution and to expect delays.
More to come.
READ ALSO:
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.