Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Coonamble mum wins $875,000 in Saturday Lotto

By Newsroom
October 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winner said she plans to upgrade her air conditioning, renovate her home and travel. Picture supplied.

A Coonamble mum's air conditioning set is in for a cool upgrade, following her $875,000 Saturday Lotto win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.