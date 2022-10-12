A Coonamble mum's air conditioning set is in for a cool upgrade, following her $875,000 Saturday Lotto win.
The mother said she had barely slept since discovering she had won the draw, and had created a list of things to do with her prize money, saying 'her life had changed forever'.
"This is unreal! I'm still struggling to come to terms with what's happened," she said.
"I honestly haven't really slept since I discovered the win on Saturday night.
The woman said she was 'crossing off each number' when she realised, jumping up and yelling to her daughter "I've won the lottery!".
"She laughed and didn't believe me at first because I've joked about this before.
"But this time, it was real."
The mother said it 'meant everything' to her, saying she was planning to share it with her daughter by travelling, renovating and maybe buying a new car.
Air conditioning was also a priority.
"It gets warm during summer in Coonamble, so I think I'll upgrade my home's air conditioning and have a very comfortable life," she said.
Her winning entry was purchased at the Coonamble Supa IGA where the team were elated for their winner, and wished the woman all the best.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4301 on 8 October 2022 were 37, 17, 45, 20, 33 and 23, while the supplementary numbers were 18 and 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.