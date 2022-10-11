Daily Liberal
Aussie Backyard Bird Count one of Australia's biggest citizen science events

By Mark Oriordan
October 11 2022 - 10:00pm
Some of the birds seen at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture by Mark ORiordan

The Aussie Backyard Bird Count is fast approaching, spanning over 17th to 23rd of October. It is one of Australia's biggest citizen science events of the year. Dubbo is an excellent area for birdwatchers, with a wide range of birds being year-round residents, whilst a number of seasonal migrants can be seen at certain times.

