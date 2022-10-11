The Aussie Backyard Bird Count is fast approaching, spanning over 17th to 23rd of October. It is one of Australia's biggest citizen science events of the year. Dubbo is an excellent area for birdwatchers, with a wide range of birds being year-round residents, whilst a number of seasonal migrants can be seen at certain times.
Staff at Taronga Western Plains Zoo conduct a Zoo bird count at this time yearly, but we are going to do things a little differently this year and invite you, the public, to get involved. We are lucky to have one of the biggest backyard/workplaces with several different habitats within the zoo borders and many wonderful bird species that call the zoo home. Now it's time for locals and guests to the area to come join the count at the zoo.
To get involved all you need is 20 minutes, pick an area of the zoo and some keen eyesight. Binoculars come in handy but are not essential. The count is conducted from a central point and all birds counted should be within a of 200m radius.
The more counts the better! It does not matter if you do not have experience in bird watching as there is an awesome 'Aussie Bird Count' app for you to download which guides you through an identification key. Register and download the app from www.aussiebirdcount.org.au.
The app will instantly provide live statistics and information on how many people are taking part near you and the number of birds and species counted in the zoo, your neighbourhood, and the whole of Australia!
Not only will you get to know the species within the zoo, which gives us a guide on how wild species are faring within the zoo grounds, but also you will be contributing to a vital pool of information from across the nation that will help us see how Australian birds are faring.
If using the app, we then ask you to send your zoo observed list to Keeper Mark at moriordan@zoo.nsw.gov.au so he can collate the full data list for the overall Zoo count.
During last year's bird count we conducted 25, 20-minute check lists which were submitted, recording 85 species, totalling 1476 birds.
The 2018 count remains our best to date, where we had 62 completed checklists, 99 species ticked and a whopping 3140 birds counted. With the public's help we hope to get over 100 species this year.
When you pop into the zoo to participate in the count, collect a free local species list at the information centre for you to tick off as you adventure around the zoo. The more common birds of the zoo are highlighted in blue on this tick sheet. Under 'status' some birds are listed as 'T' = Threatened Species (NSW or Commonwealth).
So, all you need to do is tick under 'seen'; and write how many individuals counted under 'No's'. There is also a spot on the sheet to write some other wild animals that you might see around the zoo.
This list can be dropped off at the end of the day at the information centre or take a photo and send to moriordan@zoo.nsw.gov.au.
Keep your eyes peeled for an unwelcome visitor this year also, the introduced Common or Indian Myna.
Happy counting!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.