Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson talks about his call with the Governor-General David Hurley AC

By Mathew Dickerson
October 11 2022 - 4:00am
Emeritus Mayor Allan Smith, Dubbo's fifth longest serving Mayor since the gazetting of the municipality on 24 April 1872, used to often talk about his concept of the structure of Council. He often compared it to an ASX listed company. The ratepayers are the shareholders. The Councillors perform a similar function to the Board of Directors. The Mayor could be thought of as the Chairman of the organisation. The staff are answerable to their direct managers who are ultimately responsible to the CEO who is, in turn, accountable to the Councillors.

