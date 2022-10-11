Heavy showers and standing water has robbed Tyler Everingham of what could have been a race win at Mount Panorama on Saturday.
Racing in the Dunlop Super2 Series, Everingham qualified in pole position for the second and final race for the category on the weekend but it was not to be.
The race which was scheduled to start at 4pm was cancelled due to the poor weather and standing water on the track after an incident earlier in the day made the decision easy for the stewards.
As a result, Everingham finished second for the round behind Zak Best, who took the win after his victory in a shortened race on Friday afternoon.
Everingham was too unlucky in that race as well after making ground on Best and began to apply pressure before the safety car entered the track, staying out until the race ended.
The Dubbo-based driver is now in fifth on the points table for the championship, 171 points behind leader Declan Fraser with just a single round to go.
The competition will conclude in Adelaide on December 1-4.
It was a busy weekend for the Dubbo local who also drove alongside Scott Pye in the Team 18 entry for the Repco Bathurst 1000.
Everingham was strong early avoiding several incidents before mechanical errors caused him to drop back in the field towards the end of his second stint.
Pye managed to get the car back to 16th where they finished.
Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander won Holden's final race at the Bathurst ahead of the switch to Chevrolet next season.
