Throwback Thursday: Dubbo grinds to a halt during 2010 floods

In December 2010 Dubbo ground to a halt due to what was reported as a 'once in a 30 year flood' that caused widespread traffic chaos and millions of dollars worth of damage.
In the first week of December, 2010, Dubbo was hit with a deluge of water that resulted in the Macquarie River flooding up toward the CBD, forcing many businesses to close their doors as they were inundated with water.
Many residents suffered damage to their homes and property, and for the best part of a week people were continually venturing toward the bank to check out how high the water had risen to.
The flood peaked at 9.7 metres (m) which was just short of the 1990 flood which peaked at 10.06m.
