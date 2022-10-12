Daily Liberal
Throwback Thursday: Dubbo grinds to a halt during 2010 floods

By Charlie Whiteley
October 12 2022 - 11:00pm
In December 2010 Dubbo ground to a halt due to what was reported as a 'once in a 30 year flood' that caused widespread traffic chaos and millions of dollars worth of damage.

