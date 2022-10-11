Daily Liberal
Marty Jeffrey will lead the Western Plains Outlaws this season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
Myles Smith will make a return to the Outlaws side this year after being named in a strong 13-player squad for round one. Picture by Nick McGrath

Marty Jeffrey will lead a new-look Western Plains Outlaws squad in the upcoming Plan B Regional Bash.

