Marty Jeffrey will lead a new-look Western Plains Outlaws squad in the upcoming Plan B Regional Bash.
The Outlaws will play their first game at home in several seasons when they host rivals Central West Wranglers at No.1 Oval on Sunday.
For the Outlaws, it's an opportunity to return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the competition's finals day, something they were unable to do last season.
For Jeffrey, the look of the squad for round one is something which has him very eager to take the field.
"I think it's a really exciting group this year, it's good to see a balance of youth and also experience," he said.
"We've also got blokes from different councils, there are a couple of blokes from Parkes who have put their hand up.
"I'm really excited for the weekend to give an opportunity to a few of the new blokes in the squad."
With Ben Patterson, Brock Larance and Jason Ryan all key admissions from the squad last season, Jeffrey will lead the side into a new era.
Taking over the captaincy from Ryan, Jeffrey admitted he loves the challenge of leadership roles and hopes he can build the Outlaws into the best side in the competition.
READ ALSO:
"It's something that I really enjoy doing, I thrive off that responsibility," he said.
"Doing it at a club level and taking over at the Dubbo level last year was something I enjoyed.
"I just want to build off what we did last year as vice-captain, to now have the reins is something I'm really looking forward to.
"With the squad, we've got hopefully it's something we can look at long term with the juniors coming through and have a young leadership group that can grab a hold of it for a few years."
Brothers Harry and Zac Bayliss are two of the new faces in the squad while Anthony Atlee and Myles Smith both return after playing previously.
Former South Dubbo Hornets star Henry Railz has been named as one of two marquee players in the squad alongside Tom Coady, with the pair now playing in Sydney.
While Railz is still in his early 20s, Jeffrey knows the all-rounder will be a vital asset for the Outlaws on Sunday.
"It's good to have blokes like Henry (Railz) coming back and I know Tommy Coady has only just gone but to bring those guys who are playing in a high performance (is great)," he said.
"To get them playing with those younger blokes who are coming through like Harry Bayliss and Anthony Atlee who could do that in the next step of their career is something I think is great for the zone."
Failing to qualify for the finals last season by percentage, the Outlaws skipper believes the new squad will be different to teams the area has produced before.
"We were so close, we only got done on ratio and now there is no reason why we can't go one step further this year," he said.
"If you look at the side we had last year I think in comparison to this year, one thing I do notice is in the field we will be a lot stronger.
"That's probably somewhere we've struggled, normally we've had a really aggressive batting and bowling side, our fielding hadn't really had to come into it.
"Now we are a much more balanced side, I think our fielding can definitely be a strength."
Sunday's fixture will also have an under 18s game between the two respective franchises in the lead-up to the main match.
WESTERN PLAINS OUTLAWS (Marty Jeffrey (c), Anthony Atlee, Jacob Hill, Harry Bayliss, Zac Bayliss, Myles Smith, Bailey Edmunds, Chris Morton, Henry Railz, Tom Coady, Greg Buckley, Jon Kilby, Mat Skinner)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.