With more rain on the way this week, I want to remind everyone to stay alert, and prepare.
If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads, and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers. People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible. If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground. Farmers and Property owners are advised to check on their livestock and properties during daylight hours, whilst also advising someone of their estimated times of return. Do not enter flood waters. For emergencies call 000.
I'm encouraging farmers and landholders to plan ahead and report any flood damage to their properties using the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) disaster damage survey.
The wet weather period we're experiencing continues to be a real challenge at a critical time for our primary industries sector in NSW. That's why it's important for landholders across the State to report any flood damage to their properties, including land, infrastructure and animals.
The survey feedback helps the NSW Government and communities understand the scale and regional distribution of the impact of a disaster on agriculture, and better target resources and assistance.
With the forecast for further rainfall and increased flooding over the coming days, livestock producers are reminded that the NSW Government Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA) hotline, 1800 814 647, provides immediate assistance for affected farmers, landowners and communities in isolated areas.
The AASFA hotline provides urgent support in the form of emergency fodder drops, aerial surveillance of your property, and veterinary assistance for flood-affected animals and livestock.
To submit an online natural disaster damage survey, go to the website.
I'm inviting primary school students in the Dubbo electorate to submit their drawings for my Christmas Card Competition. This year's theme is My Country Christmas - I want young people to show me what Christmas looks like for them, wherever they live.
Entries can be sent via post to Dugald Saunders MP, PO Box 1327, DUBBO NSW 2830, or dropped into my electorate office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, DUBBO NSW 2830. Entries close at 5pm Friday, November 11.
