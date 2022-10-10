The spate of abandoned race meetings over recent months due to rain affected tracks is not overly unusual in both the country and metropolitan areas.
This columnist penned the following report of a race meeting in the central west during June 1989.
Wet weather continued to play havoc with race meetings throughout New South Wales however Parkes after two successive washouts, at late notice staged a meeting on Wednesday 5th July 1989.
Despite bitterly cold conditions, on course bookmakers held $167,000 and leading Kembla bookmaker Greg Purcell said his turnover at Parkes was in excess of his average Saturday holdings at coastal tracks.
The big plunge of the day was on Groovy Girl ($9 to $2 favourite), however given every chance by Chris Parsonage could only manage third behind Talimba (Jane Parsons, $2.80) and Bold Cafe (Dale Jeffries, $34) in the 800 metres Maiden Handicap).
Talimba, trained by the the winning jockeys father Doug Spence at Cowra, is owned by Lloyd Collier a farmer from the Bogan Gate-Trundle area who also part owns Bongo Red winner of the 1000 metres Improvers Handicap.
Trained by Peter Lewis at Spring Hill, Bongo Red (Parsons, $6) made it two wins from three outings when cruising home from Mighty Sweet (Bill Aspros, $2.80) and Absolute Integrity (Peter W Stanley, $13).
Mathew Cahill, riding in superb form, notched up another treble, his winners being: Mr Jinx ($4) trained by Wayne Davey at Cowra, Lapstead ($2) trained by Les Thomas at Molong and Idle Version ($3) trained by Viv Miller at Cowra.
In form apprentice Rob Moses scored on the Deidre Stein, Bathurst trained Cargo Road ($9) while Bill Aspros brought Mexican Glow ($5 to 3.50) with a late run to overhaul his Stein trained stablemate Shining Lover (Graeme Robson, $2.20 to $2 ) in the final two strides of the 2200 metres Rural Stakes.
Several of the jockeys and trainers mentioned in the above story are very well known to racegoers and some are still active in racing including former successful jockey and now Wellington trainer Peter.W.Stanley who won the 2021 Mudgee Cup, a Big Dance Eligibility Race with his $600 horse Not Negotiating.
Jane Parsons from Cowra, then riding as Jane Spence was the first female jockey to ride a winner in the metropolitan area when she won at Canterbury in 1983 on the Viv Miller, Cowra trained Our Fable.
Viv Miller trained the prolific Sydney winners Idle Bye (Frank Underwood Cup), Our Fable (June Stakes) and three-year-old filly Office (five successive Sydney wins including 1992 G2 Light Fingers Stakes and G2 Surround Stakes.
Bill Aspros from Bathurst won multiple Premierships and was the winning rider of Turridu in the G1 George Main Stakes at Randwick for Hawkesbury trainer Garry Frazer.
Cahill who is presently recovering from serious injuries sustained in a race fall in April at Canberra has been a long time Champion jockey with a tremendous country and city record.
Dale Jeffries from Parkes retired as a jockey due to injury but still rides trackwork for his wife Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries.
Their daughter Tiffany Jeffries recently retired after riding close to 200 winners and rode winners in Sydney and Brisbane.
During a distinguished career Dale Jeffries rode the winner of every Cup at central west tracks and is now an apprentice jockey mentor.
Molong trainer Les Thomas had an outstanding sprinter, Lapstead , which twice came back from extremely serious injuries and won over a dozen races including Town Plates.
Les Thomas always gave a lot of credit to Malcolm Orringe who assisted with the horses for more than 25 years.
Bathurst trainer Deidre Stein who had several top gallopers won the G1 Cox Plate at Mooney Valley with Rising Prince.
Graeme Robson was a very strong and successful metropolitan jockey who later moved to ride from Dubbo.
