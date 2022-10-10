Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Raisa Kolesnikova has now run all six major international marathons

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:12am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raisa Kolesnikova picked up two medals at the recent London Marathon. Picture supplied

Raisa Kolesnikova has proven age is no barrier after completing her sixth major international marathon earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.