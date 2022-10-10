Raisa Kolesnikova has proven age is no barrier after completing her sixth major international marathon earlier this month.
Running in the London Marathon, Kolesnikova finished with a time of 03:44:37 for the 42.2km run while also being the first person from Dubbo to complete the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
Having already completed the Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York marathons, Kolesnikova was forced to wait three years to achieve the feat due to COVID-19.
Returning home with two medals from London, the Dubbo actupunturist opened up on what the experience was like.
"Running across the course you would see people lining the streets holding signs, cheering on all the runners with loud music blasting," she said.
"Roughly 40,000 runners from all across the world had come together to achieve the goal of completing the London marathon, it was an amazing feeling and great atmosphere.
"The forecast day of rain ended up being a perfect sunny day. I experienced so many emotions on race day, including feeling both excited and emotional."
Kolesnikova hopes her story can inspire people to try something they wouldn't think is possible, originally aiming for a personal best, the runner was seven minutes off her best time at a marathon.
"This achievement has taken five years of training," she said.
"Age doesn't act as a barrier in slowing me down and instead I use it as a motivator to improve my speed and pace.
"I waited three years to receive the final six star for the Abbots World Major Marathon.
"It's been my goal since I first heard about it and I am so relieved that I was able to make my dream come true.
"Most importantly I want the wider community to see me as a living example that age is not a barrier.
"We should all keep moving, keep healthy and happy."
In her professional life, Kolesnikova is working with improving people's performances everyday and hopes Dubbo locals continue to be active.
"As an Chinese medicine practitioner, I treat people with acupuncture and Chinese herbal Medicine," she said.
"I treat so many patients due to pain, who become immobile and end up with more health problems.
"When my acupuncture treatment takes their pain, swollen, tingling and numbness away, my patients can move and do things again, their life is changed for the better, I encourage them to move and start with gentle exercises and other suitable sport hobbies.
"I heard on the radio one day that "Dubbo is the most obese city, with 60% of people overweight "I strive to set an example to others that movement is the best medicine. If you have a problem stopping you to move, get fixed with acupuncture, don't sit at home waiting for it to go away."
