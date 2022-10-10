Residents who turn to Live Traffic NSW for assistance in working out routes to and from locations around Dubbo are being told to not rely on the app.
Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders said any local roads were Dubbo Regional Council's responsibility.
"We need people to be in contact with their council," he said.
"On my Facebook and all other Facebook pages people are looking at there is normally a link to your local council."
With roads closed around the region, all of the closures are posted on Dubbo Regional Council's Facebook page and website.
"You do need to actively search out a few different sources," Mr Saunders said.
"There isn't one that has absolutely everything at the moment."
Mr Saunders said it was difficult to manage having the information scattered but the government was working on upgrading Live Traffic NSW.
READ MORE:
"We want to have all the local information as much as possible to make it a one stop shop," he said.
Residents around the region have come forward to express their disappointment at the lack of information on the app.
"We could travel hundreds of kilometres, only to get turned around when we find a road closed sign," one resident said.
Mr Saunders said it was about feeding information in, in a way that's recognised by all the current systems.
"We are working on upgrading that but if you are not sure of where you are going and whether the roads are open, check Live Traffic first, then your local council's websites and Facebook pages," he said.
"That's the best way to go about it at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.