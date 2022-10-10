Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Minister calls out Live Traffic app failures in keeping residents up to date with road closures

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live Traffic shows Dandaloo Road open but council has closed the road and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has said not to rely on the app alone.

Residents who turn to Live Traffic NSW for assistance in working out routes to and from locations around Dubbo are being told to not rely on the app.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.