Not even floods could stop the T20 World Cup regional roadshow on Sunday as the event went ahead at PCYC Dubbo.
Originally set to be held at John McGrath Oval, the event was moved earlier this week incase the riverside precinct was affected by flood water, something which now looks like a genius move.
The regional roadshow is travelling to towns across the state to help launch the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this month.
Taylor Tapiki was one of the several staff who was helping out on Sunday as people got to experience several cool things throughout the day.
"It's a shame to see this has affected the locals here but we are happy that we are here and can bring a piece of the T20 World Cup to regional towns," he said.
"Going around to these towns, it's cool to see the appreciation the locals do give.
"Obviously today there is a different vibe around town, there are other things to worry about but it is good to be here."
Virtual reality headset and a spin-to-win wheel were just two of the main attractions for the roadshow, with fans having the chance to win tickets to a World Cup match.
Tapiki is confident regional NSW will enjoy what the tournament brings to our shores and hopes fans are getting excited for the best cricketers in the world to be in action.
"The aim of this was to generate a bit of excitement ahead of the World Cup later this month," he said.
"As well as giving fans the chance to have a little piece of the World Cup in their town where typically it goes straight past them.
"We are also giving people the opportunity to win tickets."
Tapiki believes the roadshow is well and truly achieving the goal of building hype for the tournament.
"It's been really well seen by everyone, we were in Bathurst yesterday (Saturday), it's obviously crazy there with the Supercars," he said.
"However, with us around there were kids rocking up in the cricket gear and were really excited to see us.
"We went to a town where there was a strong Indian presence so we had a ton of kids who want to play India and it has been really, really well received by everyone."
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will begin on October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia, Australia will play their first game against New Zealand on October 22.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
