Dubbo hosted a regional roadshow ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 9 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:00am
Taylor Tapiki has been travelling across the state as part of the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Not even floods could stop the T20 World Cup regional roadshow on Sunday as the event went ahead at PCYC Dubbo.

