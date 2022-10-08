Coonamble Jockey Club will have to wait a few more days until they host one of their biggest meetings of the year after rain cancelled Sunday's event.
Heavy showers hit all of the region during the week and Racing NSW reported it was the reason behind cancelling Coonamble's meeting.
"Racing NSW advises the Coonamble meeting scheduled for Sunday, 9th October 2022 has been postponed until Wednesday 12 October 2022," a statement said.
"The Coonamble track has been deemed unsuitable for racing following 30mm in the past 24 hours, 39mm in the past 48 hours and some further showers expected today (Saturday).
"However, the weather forecast improves from tomorrow (Sunday) through to the middle of next week. Racing NSW stewards will again inspect the track early next week."
One of the big races of the meeting, The Picnic Championship will not be held on Wednesday after the meeting was postponed.
The race is now being rescheduled to run at an upcoming weekend meeting, giving riders the chance to prepare.
Narromine looks like a possible location to hold the race with a meeting scheduled for this weekend.
As a result of the decision, eight races will now be run at Coonamble headlined by the Coonamble Cup which is also a qualifier for The Big Dance.
Dubbo will be well represented in the $75,000 Cup with Brett Robb, Connie Greig, Clint Lundholm and Mick Mullholland all having runners while Wellington's Peter Stanley will be represented by The Long Run.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
