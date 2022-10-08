Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rain forced Coonamble's Cup Day to be abandoned

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:53am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Stanley's The Long Run, pictured previously at Bathurst will run in the Coonamble Cup on Wednesday. Picture by Chris Seabrook

Coonamble Jockey Club will have to wait a few more days until they host one of their biggest meetings of the year after rain cancelled Sunday's event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.