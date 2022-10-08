THE grid has been set for what is sure to be an exciting and unpredictable Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, October 9.
The starting order was determined based on Friday's qualifying session, with the wet conditions deemed too dangerous for the Top 10 Shootout to go ahead on Saturday afternoon.
Tickford's Cameron Waters, driving the #6 Ford Mustang, has earned himself pole position for the race and will be joined on the front row by the #10 Mustang of Lee Holdsworth.
Sunday's race will get under way at 11.15am.
See the full order below, as well as the form of each driver around Mount Panorama.
Championship position: 2nd
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Waters (9) | Moffat (12)
Best result: Waters (2nd - 2020, 2021) | Moffat (2nd - 2014, 2021)
Number of podiums: Waters (2) | Moffat (2)
Number of DNFs: Waters (1 + 1 DNQ) | Moffat (2)
Championship position: 14th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Holdsworth (18) | Payne (0)
Best result: Holdsworth (1st - 2021) | Payne (N/A)
Number of podiums: Holdsworth (2) | Payne (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Holdsworth (7) | Payne (N/A)
Championship position: 5th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Mostert (8) | Coulthard (18)
Best result: Mostert (1st - 2014, 2021) | Coulthard (3rd - 2017)
Number of podiums: Mostert (3) | Coulthard (1)
Number of DNFs: Mostert (0 + 1 DNQ) | (Coulthard (5)
Championship position: N/A*
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Stanaway (4) | Murphy (22)
Best result: Stanaway (12th - 2016, 2019) | Murphy (1st - 1996, 1999, 2003, 2004)
Number of podiums: Stanaway (0) | Murphy (8)
Number of DNFs: Stanaway (0) | Murphy (7)
Championship position: 3rd
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: W. Davison (18) | A. Davison (17)
Best result: W. Davison (1st - 2009, 2016) | A. Davison (4th - 2014)
Number of podiums: W. Davison (4) | A. Davison (0)
Number of DNFs: W. Davison (3) | A. Davison (0)
Championship position: 15th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Percat (11) | Luff (20)
Best result: Percat (1st -2011) | Luff (2nd - 2017, 2018)
Number of podiums: Percat (3) | Luff (6)
Number of DNFs: Percat (1) | Luff (6 + 1 DNS)
Championship position: 1st
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: van Gisbergen (15) | Tander (23)
Best result: van Gisbergen (1st - 2020) | Tander (1st - 2000, 2009, 2011, 2020)
Number of podiums: van Gisbergen (3) | Tander (7)
Number of DNFs: van Gisbergen (2) | Tander (7 + 1 DNS)
Championship position: 12th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Courtney (15) | Goddard (2)
Best result: Courtney (2nd - 2007) | Goddard (DNF)
Number of podiums: Courtney (4) | Goddard (0)
Number of DNFs: Courtney (3) | Goddard (DNF)
Championship position: 9th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: B. Kostecki (3) | Russell (12)
Best result: B. Kostecki (3rd - 2021) | Russell (3rd - 2021)
Number of podiums: B. Kostecki (1) | Russell (1)
Number of DNFs: B. Kostecki (1) | Russell (4)
Championship position: 13th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Brown (4) | Perkins (16)
Best result: Brown (15th - 2020) | Perkins (3rd - 2019)
Number of podiums: Brown (0) | Perkins (1)
Number of DNFs: Brown (1) | Perkins (4)
Championship position: 4th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: de Pasquale (4) | D'Alberto (17)
Best result: de Pasquale (9th - 2020) | D'Alberto (3rd - 2017)
Number of podiums: de Pasquale (0) | D'Alberto (1)
Number of DNFs: de Pasquale (2) | D'Alberto (7)
Championship position: 8th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Heimgartner (8) | Wood (14)
Best result: Heimgartner (9th - 2017) | Wood (4th - 2017)
Number of podiums: Heimgartner (0) | Wood (0)
Number of DNFs: Heimgartner (0 + 1 NC) | Wood (2)
Championship position: 26th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Golding (6) | O'Keeffe (2)
Best result: Golding (8th -2018, 2020) | O'Keeffe (11th - 2020)
Number of podiums: Golding (0) | O'Keeffe (0)
Number of DNFs: Golding (2) | O'Keeffe (0)
Championship position: 6th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Feeney (2) | Whincup (20)
Best result: Feeney (10th - 2020) | Whincup (1st - 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012)
Number of podiums: Feeney (0) | Whincup (7)
Number of DNFs: Feeney (1) | Whincup (2)
Championship position: 20th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Randle (3) | Best (1)
Best result: Randle (7th - 2021) | Best (15th - 2021)
Number of podiums: Randle (0) | Best (0)
Number of DNFs: Randle (0) | Best (0)
Championship position: N/A*
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Lowndes (28) | Fraser (0)
Best result: Lowndes (1st - 1996, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2018)
Number of podiums: Lowndes (14) | Fraser (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Lowndes (4) | Fraser (N/A)
Championship position: 22nd
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: J. Kostecki (3) | K. Kostecki (2)
Best result: J. Kostecki (13th - 2021) | K. Kostecki (13th - 2021)
Number of podiums: J. Kostecki (0) | K. Kostecki (0)
Number of DNFs: J. Kostecki (2) | K. Kostecki (1)
Championship position: 7th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Reynolds (15) | Campbell (3)
Best result: Reynolds (1st - 2017) | Campbell (5th - 2017)
Number of podiums: Reynolds (2) | Campbell (0)
Number of DNFs: Reynolds (2 + 1 DNS) | Campbell (1 + 1 NC)
Championship position: 17th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Hazelwood (5) | Ojeda (2)
Best result: Hazelwood (8th - 2021) | Ojeda (19th - 2020)
Number of podiums: Hazelwood (0) | Ojeda (0)
Number of DNFs: Hazelwood (2) | Ojeda (1)
Championship position: 16th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Pye (10) | Everingham (1)
Best result: Pye (2nd - 2017, 2018) | Everingham (19th - 2020)
Number of podiums: Pye (2) | Everingham (0)
Number of DNFs: Pye (4) | Everingham (0)
Championship position: 23rd
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Pither (12) | Hill (0)
Best result: Pither (4th - 2017) | Hill (N/A)
Number of podiums: Pither (0) | Hill (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Pither (3) | Hill (N/A)
Championship position: 19th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Jones (7) | Boys (1)
Best result: Jones (7th - 2018) | Boys (DNF - 2020)
Number of podiums: Jones (0) | Boys (0)
Number of DNFs: Jones (1) | Boys (1)
Championship position: 11th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Winterbottom (19) | Caruso (16)
Best result: Winterbottom (1st - 2013) | Caruso (3rd - 2009)
Number of podiums: Number of podiums: Winterbottom (2) | Caruso (1)
Number of DNFs: Number of DNFs: Winterbottom (6) | Caruso (3)
Championship position: 18th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Fullwood (4) | Fiore (13)
Best result: Fullwood (5th - 2021) | Fiore (6th - 2017, 2020)
Number of podiums: Fullwood (0) | Fiore (0)
Number of DNFs: Fullwood (2) | Fiore (4)
Championship position: 21st
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Le Brocq (7) | Seton (0)
Best result: Le Brocq (4th - 2016) | Best (N/A)
Number of podiums: Le Brocq (0) | Best (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Le Brocq (1) | Best (N/A)
Championship position: N/A*
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Chahda (0) | Robotham (0)
Best result: Chahda (N/A) | Robotham (N/A)
Number of podiums: Chahda (N/A) | Robotham (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Chahda (N/A) | Robotham (N/A)
Championship position: 24th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Smith (3) | Evans (0)
Best result: Smith (17th - 2021) | Evans (N/A)
Number of podiums: Smith (0) | Evans (N/A)
Number of DNFs: Smith (2) | Evans (N/A)
Championship position: 10th
Previous Bathurst 1000 starts: Slade (13) | Blanchard (11)
Best result: Slade (5th - 2020) | Blanchard (9th - 2021)
Number of podiums: Slade (0) | Blanchard (0)
Number of DNFs: Slade (2) | Blanchard (2)
*Car #51 is a wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000, entered by Erebus Motorsport.
*Car #118 is a wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000, entered by Matt Chahda Racing
*Car #888 is a wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000, entered by Triple Eight Race Engineering
