Heavy rainfall across Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, leads to roads closed.

By Newsroom
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:30am
The Mitchell Highway has reopened in both directions between Dubbo and Narromine and the Golden Highway has reopened between Dubbo and Dunedoo.

Local News

