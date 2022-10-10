Playground caffeine fix no more as council confirms permanent closure

Parents wanting a coffee while their kids play will have to wait until the new Wiradjuri Tourism Experience opens to get their caffeine fix, with council confirming Dubbo's Adventure Playground cafe has closed for good.
The council-run cafe at the Adventure Playground in Elizabeth park opened to much buzz in June 2020. The decision to build the cafe came after the community gave feedback at the opening of the Adventure Playground saying they would love to be able to get a tea or coffee nearby.
However, less than a year after it opened, the cafe quietly closed its doors.
Asked if council had any plans to reopen the cafe - which was only open on Fridays and weekends - a council spokesperson confirmed the cafe was closed permanently last year as it was "not economically viable" and had been "repeatedly broken into and vandalised".
The good news for coffee lovers is that a new cafe will be coming soon to Elizabeth Park as part of the upcoming development of the Wiradjuri Tourism Experience centre.
The new cafe within the centre will be open to the public for refreshments whilst at the gardens. Gone will be the pre-packaged sandwiches, muffins and pies served at the old cafe - the new cafe will feature local produce and indigenous inspired flavours.
But it may be a bit of a wait before parents can enjoy a brew in the park again.
Stage One of the development - which includes the cafe as well as an exhibition space, gallery, visitor shop, artists workshop and cultural demonstration space - is still in the design stage.
Peter Stutchbury Architecture, who were awarded the tender for the project in September last year, are currently undertaking detailed designs for the building. Once completed, the designs will have to go through approval before work on the project can begin.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
