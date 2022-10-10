Daily Liberal
Playground caffeine fix no more as council confirms permanent closure

By Allison Hore
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:00am
The cafe at the Adventure Park in Dubbo opened in June of 2020 and closed permanently last year, council confirms. Picture via Dubbo Regional Council

Parents wanting a coffee while their kids play will have to wait until the new Wiradjuri Tourism Experience opens to get their caffeine fix, with council confirming Dubbo's Adventure Playground cafe has closed for good.

