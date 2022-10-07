Dubbo District Cricket Association president Ben Semmler knows making an early decision to cancel the season's opening day of play was the right call.
Semmler and the association came to the decision on Thursday afternoon, announcing via Facebook all cricket matches would not go ahead.
After inspecting some of the fields himself, Semmler said making an early call was crucial to give clubs enough time to get organised.
"Not with the forecast and it already being too wet during the week," he said.
"We were pretty lucky last year to get games on when a lot of associations didn't.
"So you know it's wet when couldn't get a turf pitch up to start with, it wasn't really the best decision for the game.
"It's good for all the clubs to be organised by knowing they aren't going to get mucked around waiting until Saturday for the game to be called off."
Roughly 40mm of rain hit Dubbo before 12pm on Friday and Semmler believes cricketers should be aware several matches this season could be rain affected.
"The forecast for the next couple of months suggests we are going to be on and off until Christmas at least," he said.
"But there is nothing we can do, unfortunately."
The 2022/23 season will see the return of two-day cricket for first and second grades but now with Saturday's action washed out, the following weekend's play will be a one-day match.
Two rounds of two-day fixtures were planned for the start of the season and Semmler admitted the board were aware rain was on its way.
"There is a couple at the start and a couple at the finish of the year," he said.
"I was under no illusions when made the decision that there could've been a couple of games affected there.
"Everyone is in the same boat so it doesn't really matter there.
"If there ends up being more one-dayers that's just how it ends up being."
Looking ahead now, clubs will be able to hopefully get in an extra week of training before the season starts and Semmler is positive all three grades will be entertaining.
"The positives are that the club will have an extra week to get all the little things organised before we can start again," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the season starting, we've got the MoneyQuest Megahit running over the 15 weeks again.
"For all reports, everyone is hooking in and is keen, all the teams look pretty even across all the grades."
