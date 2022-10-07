A trial date has been set for the woman accused of murdering a man at Elong Elong in the NSW central west, six years ago.
Kylie So, 50, was extradited to Australia in 2020 following investigations under Strike Force Gavin, which determined Robert Dickie had been murdered, despite a number of forensic searches and a body never being found.
The 71-year-old retired farmer was last seen leaving his Elong Elong - about 50 kilometres East of Dubbo - home by foot on Tuesday, June 14, 2016.
His family reported him missing two days later.
Despite multiple appeals, Mr Dickie has not been found.
So was arrested for his alleged murder while living in Auckland in April 2020, and in June that year detectives from the Orana Mid-Western police district travelled to New Zealand and escorted her back to Australia.
So appeared via audio-visual link from custody, when she appeared in the Sydney Supreme Court on Friday, charged with murdering Mr Dickie sometime between June 14 and 15 in 2016 at Elong Elong.
Through a Vietnamese translator, So pleaded not-guilty to the charge.
The trial - which is expected to run for between five and seven weeks - has been set for August 14, 2023 at Dubbo.
However, it was noted Dubbo was initially unsuitable for the case to be tried, due to the number of trials listed in the Dubbo District Court for July and August next year.
However both parties agreed it was important for the jury to attend Elong Elong where the alleged murder took place.
"There are blocks of time for two to three weeks available, but nothing for this length of time," Justice Helen Wilson said.
"It seems to me it would be very difficult to transport a jury of potentially 15 people from Sydney to Elong Elong for a viewing, is there any other way it can be done?
"For example can a crime scene officer be asked to go out and take comprehensive film, or even 3D film?"
After negotiations it was agreed a date could be set for Dubbo in August next year. Justice Wilson, noted the Supreme Court would make negotiations with the District Court to accommodate extra weeks for the trial, however if that was unavailable, the case would be heard in Sydney.
