Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Kylie So to stand Supreme Court trial for alleged murder of Robert Dickie at Elong Elong

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie So has pleaded not-guilty to murdering Robert Dickie (inset) in June 2016. Pictures by NSW Police

A trial date has been set for the woman accused of murdering a man at Elong Elong in the NSW central west, six years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.