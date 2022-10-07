Tyler Everingham's current Repco Bathurst 1000 campaign is looking like his best so far.
Driving in his regular Dunlop Super2 Series car for Matt White Motorsport, Everingham is on double duties this weekend also being co-driver alongside Scott Pye in the Team 18 entry for the main race.
All categories hit the track on Thursday afternoon and Everingham made the most of his local knowledge of the circuit putting in solid lap times during the co-driver practice session to finish 12th behind ex-Supercar drivers such as Jamie Whincup.
Speaking to Team 18's media, Everingham said he is enjoying the opportunity to compete in two different categories across the weekend.
"Pretty busy day running both Super 2 and Supercars, but I'm coping well," he said.
"Got to jump in and do a few laps in Practice 1 this morning, and felt pretty comfortable straight away.
"The second session was quite good, we didn't quite get the tyre on like we wanted, but still a good session to end up twelfth.
"It was good to get the full session in and make sure everything's sorted for the rest of the weekend, we had a new seat pour after Winton and it felt great in the seat today."
READ ALSO:
Pye too was impressive in the opening practice session and had a bit of praise for his young co-driver.
"Great session to start the day, got out of the car with about ten minutes remaining and we were fourth, so I think the car is in the window," he said.
"Then Tyler had his session in the afternoon and did a great job, so looking forward to the rest of the weekend."
On Friday morning, the Super2 Series held qualifying for their first of two races and the Dubbo driver was brilliant.
Everingham finished the session second, meaning he starts on the front row of the grid for Friday afternoon's race.
A win for Everingham would do wonders for his Super2 Series points tally as he currently sits in fifth place, 198 points behind series leader Declan Fraser.
The 2022 Bathurst 1000 is the Dubbo driver's second time racing at Mount Panorama in the Supercars division after competing in 2020 behind the wheel of a Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.