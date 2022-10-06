Daily Liberal
October 6 2022 - 5:33am
DUBBO

Charity Cricket Match

Pavans Turf Ground

The Country Club's (Dubbo Medical Students' Society) inaugural School of Rural Health v Dubbo Hospital Charity Cricket Match for Macquarie Home Stay. Macquarie Home Stay provides vital high quality and affordable accommodation for people receiving medical treatment at Dubbo Hospital. From 11.30am Sunday, October 9, there will be a barbecue, a bake sale, raffle and silent auction, with medical students also offering up their skills - from painting to lawn mowing. Gold coin entry.

Local News

