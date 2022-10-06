The Country Club's (Dubbo Medical Students' Society) inaugural School of Rural Health v Dubbo Hospital Charity Cricket Match for Macquarie Home Stay. Macquarie Home Stay provides vital high quality and affordable accommodation for people receiving medical treatment at Dubbo Hospital. From 11.30am Sunday, October 9, there will be a barbecue, a bake sale, raffle and silent auction, with medical students also offering up their skills - from painting to lawn mowing. Gold coin entry.
Dubbo Cycle Club, in support of Pink Angels, is hosting a social ride to raise awareness for breast cancer. Any bike and all abilities are welcome to join. The day will begin with bike safety and introductions before we roll out wearing touch of pink! Riders can then relax back at our club house while our special guest speakers share insights on breast cancer awareness and fuelling, nutrition and hydration with a focus on Perimenopause. All delivered with some light refreshments, racing displays, wine tasting and more. Dubbo Regional Cycle Facility, Sunday, October 9, 10am-4pm. Riders $20, spectators $15, register at www.ridenation.com.au/s/-/-/new-south-wales/Dubbo.
The singer and songwriter of The Church, comes armed with a 12-string guitar, to perform singles by The Church from 1980 to 1992. Steve Kilbey's performance will include all the hits, as well as with anecdotes and reminiscences to set the scene about the places and people involved. This is an intimate and special performance. Supported by The Fallen Gentry. Friday, October 7. Doors open 6.30pm, performances from 7pm. Old Bank Music Shop, Crossroads Stage. $50. Tickets at moshtix.com.au.
Cheeseboard Resin Workshop
Jo and Jed from well known Lil Blue Bird resin art from Orange, will take you through the new basic class, its a quick one hour workshop where we introduce you to resin. Choose - 1st session Saturday October 8, resin river demo and resin tray workshop, 10am-11.30am, $100; or 2nd session Sunday 9, cheeseboard resin paddle board workshop, 12pm-1.30pm, $100. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Tickets online www.lilbluebird.com.au/search?q=Dubbo
Bringing ancient creatures from land and sea together in one show, Erth's Prehistoric World is the perfect combination of theatrical magic and charm. It takes the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles, and then back to dry land to witness some of the most amazing dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth. Saturday, October 8, 4pm.Tickets Adult $26, Concession $24, Youth $21, at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/erthsprehistoricworld.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturdays from October 15 to December 10, there's fantastic nights of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Western Plains Cultural Centre: Soul Vibes is an intimate concert, performed by local musicians celebrating the great sounds of soul. Hear about the origins of the genre and snippets about the heroes that pioneered it. Saturday, October 8, 7pm. Tickets $70 online.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. Friday 7 - Jo Hyndes. Friday 14 - Elle Ferguson. Friday 21 - Mat Harris. Friday 28 - Nick Wall.
Garden Hotel: Live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. October: Friday 7 - Sam Coon; Saturday 8 - Duncan Ferguson.
South Dubbo Tavern: Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. October: Friday 7 -Shane Riley; Saturday 8 - Mat Harris; Sunday 9 - Pete Riley
The Commercial: Join the team for live music and entertainment from 8pm. October: Friday 7 - Johnny Woods Saturday 8 - Elle Flanagan. Friday 14 - Sam Coon. Friday 21 - Pete Riley. Saturday 22 - Sam Coon. Friday 28 - Johnny Woods. Saturday 29 - Brad Haling & Jess Holland Band.
The Establishment: Fridays 6pm to 8pm and Sundays 4.30pm to 6.30pm. October: Fri 7 - Llaney Webb. Sun 9 - Duncan Ferguson. Fri 14 - The Chalkies Jazz. Sun 16 - Millie Mills. Fri 21 - The Chalkies Jazz.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
This is the show that you all have been waiting for, featuring hit after hit performed by one of Australia's most successful vocal trios, The Williams Brothers (themselves the sons of one of Australian rock 'n' roll pioneer, Warren Williams. They'll perform hits from the likes of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Del Shannon, The Bee Gees, The Beatles, The Monkees and The Hollies. Friday, October 7. 8pm. $49.90 to $69.90. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek.
Avi Avital will be joined on stage by virtuosic pianist Konstantin Shamray. Presenting works by Mozart, de Falla, Bartk and others, the concert skips between the folk traditions which inspired these great composers and the art music that grew from these same traditions. The program also includes Giovanni Sollima's Prelude for mandolin solo. Presented . Orange Regional Conservatorium, 6.30pm, Monday, October 10. Tickets $40 at orangecon.org.au/events/avi-and-giovanni.
Join us for the official opening of Ana Pollak - Headlines; Jenni Kemarre Martiniello - Confluence; and Richard Morecroft - Therefore. Friday October 7, 6pm at Orange Regional Gallery. Join Ana Pollak and gallery director Bradley Hammond in the Gallery theatre at 5.30pm (prior to the opening) as they discuss Ana's celebrated drawings and animated films. Book here for the artist talk: https://artist_talk_ana_pollak.eventbrite.com.au. Exhibition dates: Ana Pollak: Headlines - October 8 to November 13; Jenni Kemarre Martiniello: Confluence - October 8 - November 27; Richard Morecroft: Therefore - October 8 - November 27.
Australia's most successful tenor, the internationally acclaimed Mark Vincent, is touring his brand new show - An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - and will be in Orange next week. Fans can expect an intimate performance and a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and arias... but Mark is keeping his song list a surprise. Saturday, October 8, 8pm. $49.90 to $$79.90. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek.
The Orange Wine Festival is the region's opportunity to celebrate its thriving wine and food culture and quality cool-climate wines. Throughout October, the program features many innovative, educational and fun events that will champion the region's wines, produce and wine industry personalities. Events include the Orange Wine Show and Masterclasses, Vintners Tables - a weekend of dedicated events hosted in the region wineries , cellar doors and private homes hosted by the winemaker and offering a premium exclusive event, showcasing the region's wines and food. Orange Wine Month will end with Wine and Food @ Altitude - a walk through some vineyards stopping at a number of food stations learning the Altitude of Wine. Some free events others require booking at www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and presented by Orange Theatre Company, it's 1985 and rock star wannabe and wedding singer, Robbie Hart, is the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Now Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Julia, a winsome waitress, wins his affection, but she's about to be married to the wrong guy. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. Friday, October 14 to Sunday October 23. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee Sat and Sun. $30 to $49. Orange Civic Theatre. Bok through Ticketek.
Winemakers of the Orange Wine Region will be hosting a series of seated masterclasses. There will be two Masterclasses featuring Trophy and Medal winners from the Orange Wine Show. Each class will be a tailored tasting with one of the regional winemakers guiding you through the wines. Saturday, October 22. 2.30pm and 4pm. Hotel Canobolas. $50pp. Book at orva.iwannaticket.com.au/event/orange-wine-show-masterclasses-2022-MjEwODI.
The Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery will feature 18 teams trying to recreate their golden past in over 35s Masters rugby league. The laugh-a-minute action is complemented by food vans and face painting, creating a carnival atmosphere on the banks of the Mandagery Creek. Live music will be provided by Australia's premier 90s cover band, Royale with Cheese. Saturday, October 22. 9am to 8pm. Ian Walsh Oval. Nanami Lane Eugowra. $10.
Experience the tranquillity of the country from our artist studio like no other in the middle of an orchard. With a glass of wine in one hand, a paintbrush in the other and sweeping views of Mt Canobolas you can release your inner Van Gough and create your masterpiece as part of A Paddock, A Pinot and A Paintbrush. Saturday, October 22. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Hillside Harvest, 1209 The Escort Way, Borenore. $80 per person. Visit www.123tix.com.au/events/33982/a-paddock-a-pinot-and-a-paintbrush.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to spend a spring afternoon. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted.
Celebrating the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson. An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place. Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, until October 30. Bookings essential on 6333 6555.
Join Abercrombie House for one of their very popular Sunday roasts - three courses. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding menu in an elegant and stylish venue. October 23, at 12.30pm. Adult $65. Tickets at Bathurst VIC, 1 Kendall Ave, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or www.abercrombiehouse.com.au.
Racing starts at the Mt Panorama track on Thursday, October 6, with support class practice and qualifying; racing, demonstrations and further qualifying on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. The Great Race itself is from 11.15am on Sunday, October 9, after earlier lead-in events. Saturday October 8, 11am-5pm, take the family out for the day to the annual Great Race Festival Street Fair on Kings Parade. Market stalls, live music, local food trucks, kids activities and entertainment.
Evonne Goolagong's heart-warming story is a celebration of spirit and passion over adversity, and a tribute to a woman whose sporting prowess continues to inspire a nation, giving hope to thousands of young girls across the country. With its distinctively Australian sensibility and humour, Sunshine Super Girl asks us to consider our nation's future and the part we can play for the next 'Goolagong' waiting in the wings. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, October 12, 7.30pm, $45-$56. Book at www.bmec.com.au/sunshine-supergirl.html.
Former Bathurst resident Oscar Thorburn and his band have been drawing crowds at venues in Sydney and supporting Tones an I at her sold out Enmore Theatre show. Oscar will be joined by local legend Andrew "Savich" Dean (guitar), Jesse Curnow (drums), and Brendan Saad (bass/ keys) on October 14, 6pm - tickets $16.91 - $21.19. Oct 15, 2pm - Ash Grunwald $25. Oct 20, 6pm - Ry Cooder Classic Album Night by Andy Baylor from $32.74. Oct 21, 6pm - Clementine Ford and Libby O'Donovan - Love Sermon, $48.56. Oct 22, 6pm - Taylor B-W, $22.19. Book at www.thevictoriabathurst.com.au/live-music/.
The set will be littered with hits that span his 30-plus years in music, including Tip Of My Tongue, Cry In Shame, Don't Need Love, 15 Feet of Snow plus many more. The evening promises to showcase his unique blending of rock, soul, R&B and blues, a blend that mixes seamlessly with the Alone with Blues tracks that he'll be previewing for the very first time on the night. Saturday, October 15, 8pm, BMEC. Tickets $70 at www.bmec.com.au/diesel-greatest-hits.html.
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Friday, October 21, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Platform Arts Hub is running a pastel workshop for teens, lead by Stephanie Cook on Saturday, October 8, 10am to noon. Cost to attend: $15. Tickets: bit.ly/3LP5c6y.
Bring a picnic lunch and blanket to the Family Picnic Days hosted by Blayney Town Association. There are lots of free games available to borrow, including Giant Jenga, Bocce, Chess, Board Games, Frisbees, Cornhole Toss, Vortex Howlers, Balls, Tennis Rackets and Kanga Cricket. October 8, noon until 4pm.
The NUDE art exhibition showcases the drawings of our monthly Life Drawing students at Platform Arts Hub at the the refurbished 1876 heritage listed Blayney Railway Station. On until October 30 - Thursdays and Fridays 10am-4pm; Saturdays and Sundays 10am-2pm.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. From October 14 until November 13. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm.
The Orange Classic Cafe Racer Inc. Bike Show is at the Millthorpe Railway Station on Sunday, October 16, 9.30am to 2.30pm. Entry is $10 per bike with 10 trophies up for grabs. Registration is strictly 8am to 9.30am. All welcome. Gold coin donation for spectators.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8:30am to noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
Get ready for a weekend of arts, crafts and community in Newbridge. Wander the open gardens and artisan and makers market on the Saturday, admire the talent of our local artists, or stop in for a meal and some live music - there's something for everyone. The inaugural Back Creek Art Show will run across all three days. October 21 to 23.
Described as the "best little show in the country" and held on the last Saturday in October each year, the Carcoar Show gives visitors the experience of life on the land plus, a great variety of stallholders and food venues. Experience the wonders of the pavilion with its photography, home produce, art and craft, flower and local school displays. Carcoar Showground, 4 Eulamore Street. October 29. 8.30am to 6pm.
Join the Orange-based Pinnacle Players as they present an immersive theatrical experience with their next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. The play will be staged in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, bringing a real sense of occasion and realism to the shows. Due to the venue's size the audience is limited to 50 people per session. Opens on Friday November 4. Tickets available on 6361 3009.
Celebrate Spring and its explosion of colours with our exploding chalk activity! An event hosted at Cowra Library as part of Cowra's Carnival of Colours. Is there anything better than things that fizz and explode? Ages: 7+. Book your place online via www.cwl.nsw.gov.au events page or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180
Get your black ties and ball gowns ready for the Downton Abbey Ball. The dances starts at 7pm on the Saturday at the Canowindra Services Club. There will also be a thank you dance on Sunday morning from 11am. Tickets cost $50 and include both dances. For more information or to buy tickets call Gail on 0417 747 338
Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 10pm to 2pm. Iandra Castle was built between 1908 and 1910 in the Federation Romanesque style by the pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone.
The Forbes Spring Races return with racing, Fashions on the Field and more this October! Put this date in your diary and don't miss out on a great day trackside.
Bogan Gate is 125 years old and it's time to celebrate - come along to the village fair at Bogan Gate Golf Club. Huge working display of vintage machinery, Kids Zone, live music with Kent Eastwood, vintage car display from local clubs, market stalls and food vans. There's also special events planned across the weekend.
Head to the Parkes Racecourse to recognise and celebrate the Golden Anniversary of the opening of the Parkes Motor Museum, hosted by the Parkes Antique Motor Club. Step back in time and come see the veteran and vintage vehicles (manufactured before 1931).
Come and join those at the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society for a fun filled musical adventure on Saturday, October 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 9 at 2pm. Two days only, this will be a performance you don't want to miss. A variety night featuring amazing actors performing a range of musical numbers from Broadway and beyond. Tickets on sale at www.parkesmandd.com.au.
Parkes Que Club is hosting another Open Gardens event called Gardens 'n' Galleries, which will focus on acknowledging the gardeners and artists in our community. People will have the opportunity to explore four Parkes gardens from 10am to 4.30pm. See next week's paper for locations. Morning tea and lunch available at the Parkes Racecourse . To make a booking please email parkesqueclub@gmail.com. Tickets also from the Parkes Visitor Information Centre.
There will be a garage sale at the Oberon Uniting Church on Saturday, October 8. Proceeds go to supporting the Flying Padre at Broken Hill who provides pastoral services to remote locations.
The Oberon United Wolves Football Club will be holding their end of season presentation night at Oberon RSL on Saturday, October 15. Players and coaches get in for free and the cost for everyone else is $30 for adults and $15 for kids under 11. RSVP to oufcmerch@gmail.com by October 7.
The annual Spring Festival is on until October 23 at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public, so this is an opportunity to explore all of Mayfield. Not only is the English inspired Mayfield Maze open, but you can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade & Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (at no additional cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.
The Baxter Oberon Bull Futurity is on at the Oberon Showground on October 7 at 6pm. There will be bull riding, live music by Mickey Pye and Sara Berki until late, food stalls, a bar, and the Goulburn Western Wear shop. Everyone who buys their ticket online get a special bonus from Baxter Boots & Shoes. Get them now at www.123tix.com.au/events/34793/baxter-oberon-bull-futurity-a-night-of-bull-riding-action.
Catherine Britt has both a voice that instantly gets your attention, and a worthy story to tell that truly keeps her audience enthralled. The youngest Australian to have ever appeared at the Nashville Grand Ole Opry (at 17), Catherine will be performing songs from her latest album, Home Truths. Saturday, October 8. 7pm. Malachi Gilmore Hall.
With a nod to the Malachi's past use as a wool handler's warehouse, you are invited to watch artist Emma Shepherd weave extensions to the stage curtain. Other local weavers will be there with their looms, spinning yarn from fleeces donated by local farmer Cress Dawson. Malchi Gilmore Hall. Until Friday, October 9.
Nobody seems to want to talk about mental illness. As an example, we hear a lot about road fatalities but suicide takes many more lives each year and is almost a taboo topic. Walk and Talk is a way of raising awareness of this serious social problem and gives everyone a chance to talk about it in a friendly and non-threatening atmosphere and to hear other people's stories. Look for the yellow t-shirts at the Oberon Common at 1pm on Saturday, October 8. Free, no registration required. The following event in Oberon will be December 10.
Pink Up during October raises funds for the McGrath Foundation to assist women with breast cancer. A wine and cheese event will be held at the Masonic Lodge on October 14, with Sharmaine McDonald speaking about driving her pink racing car. Entry is a $5 donation.
Oberon Council will undertake its annual Kerbside Bulky Waste Collection from Monday, October 17 through to Friday, October 21. See council's web site for what can be put out and when collection at different addresses will happen.
You are invited to the Gang Gang gallery at 2pm, October 8, to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibition Falling through the cracks. A creative colloboration - as nature discards so does humanity - by artists Jennifer Trezide and Livonne Larkins. The exhibition will be officially opened by Susan Templeman MP and will run from October 8-30.
This charming duo offers a unique slant on folk, jazz, pop, rock and blues repertoire. The duo converts selected works into a seductive fusion. Expect snippets of Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Nina Simone, Billy Holliday, Etta James, Ben. E. King, Bob Dylan, Dire Straits, Prince, Sia, Give Beauty and Fade for Falling Ember. Featuring the stunning work of Nicholas Mercer on the acoustic cello/vocal harmonies, beautiful lead vocals and arrangements from Urshula Leung. Gang Gang Gallery, October 9, 4.30pm. Tickets $21.50 at Sticky tickets.
The ladies of AHSI will be hosting a Karwa Chauth festival at Lithgow Library on Wednesday, October 14, at 3.30pm and invite the community to attend. Ladies may wish to have their hands painted with Henna in traditional designs and learn more about this festival. In conjunction with Grandparents Day Storytime at Lithgow Library, AHSI students will be celebrating Diwali. Our regular Storytime on Wednesday, October 19, from 10am, will have both a grandparent and a Diwali theme. The children (and grandparents!) can make a Rangoli with coloured rice, try Indian food and join in the festival celebrations. Free events, no booking needed.
Ear To The Ground Community Festival at the Zig Zag Railway Carpark is on October 8. With a fantastic line up of events, speakers, well being activities, art exhibition, market and info stalls - and even an outdoor movie screening of The Castle - there will be something for everyone and a great way to connect and have some fun with your local community.
Movie: Saraband (G) Sophie Dorothea (Greenwood ) seeks solace from dashing Count Philip Konigsmark (Granger) when her husband Prince George (Bul), later to become King George I, wants nothing to do with her. The lovers are brought down buy a jealous Countess Platen (Robson). Granger considered it to be one of his best films. Starring: Anthony Quayle, Christopher Lee, Flora Robson, Joan Greenwood, Michael Gough and Stewart Granger. Lithgow Valley Cinema is located at 16, Main Street.
From October 9, 1pm, Portland RSL kick off their Live on Sunday's with local musicians. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of great music, cold beers and a cheese board.
Mark your calendar as Gone Fishing Day is on again in NSW! It doesn't matter if you haven't fished before or if you're the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day is for everyone! There will be free fishing classes and great prizes to be won.
Come down to the Royal Hotel in Wallerwand and enjoy the sun (fingers crossed), a beer and listen to Julz Mac sing some songs 1pm - 4pm. We also have 10 meat and 10 chicken trays to be won from the guys at Williams & Son's Butchery.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
