Dubbo District Cricket Association has made the decision to abandon the opening day of the season

Updated October 6 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:30am
It won't quite be a happy day for Dubbo cricketers on Saturday after rain cancelled the opening day off play. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo cricketers will have to wait at least another week before taking the field after Saturday's opening matches of the season were cancelled due to the wet weather.

