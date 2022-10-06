Dubbo cricketers will have to wait at least another week before taking the field after Saturday's opening matches of the season were cancelled due to the wet weather.
Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Ben Semmler announced the decision on Thursday afternoon via Facebook, saying an early decision was made in the best interests of the game.
"Unfortunately, all turf cricket is confirmed off this weekend as it's already too wet to have any of the pitches prepared in time," the post said.
"Regarding 3rd grade, Council have advised they've closed the facilities at John McGrath (cut power, pumped sewerage) in anticipation for any flooding and bob Dowling has significant puddles on it.
"Given the high chance of rain forecast for tomorrow and on Saturday, no ground facilities available, and how wet it is already, DDCA have decided it's in the best interests of all involved to call all cricket off early for this weekend."
This means the DDCA season will officially kick off on October 15 with one day matches for all three grades next weekend.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
