Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy is now on display

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrades to the Gin Gin weir are still on the table on the latest iteration of the Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy. Picture via Department of Planning, Industry and Environment

A new pipeline connecting Dubbo and Nyngan and the replacement of the ageing Gin Gin weir are just a couple of the shortlisted proposals outlined in the latest iteration of the government's water strategy for the region, released on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.