A new pipeline connecting Dubbo and Nyngan and the replacement of the ageing Gin Gin weir are just a couple of the shortlisted proposals outlined in the latest iteration of the government's water strategy for the region, released on Wednesday.
The Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy - which outlines the government's plan for improving water security in central western NSW - went on public exhibition for a second time this week after feedback on the draft strategy closed in December 2020.
"We've refined the Strategy after consulting with the community, including Aboriginal stakeholders, local councils, businesses, industry, environmental groups and residents," said Kaia Hodge, Executive Director Water Strategy and Policy for the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
"The result is a shortlist of options that will better prepare the region for future droughts, keeping the water needs of the community, agriculture, industry and the environment front of mind."
Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy spans the area from Bathurst in the South East to Bourke in the north west and outlines a mix of infrastructure and non-infrastructure "solutions". It is one of 12 regional water strategies the NSW Government will use to plan and manage water needs over the next 20 to 40 years.
"We know water security is a major concern, particularly for the growing cities of Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo as we face a drier and more variable climate and the potential for longer and more extreme droughts," said Ms Hodge.
"There is no single solution when it comes to delivering water security and effectively managing this precious resource as we face more challenges than ever before."
One of the major proposals shortlisted in the strategy is the construction of a regional pipeline connecting Dubbo to Nyngan and the catchment which supplies water to Cobar and all mines in the region.
Investigating the replacement of Gin Gin weir - which was built in the early 1900s north east of Trangie - is another key part of the strategy. The current weir is badly flood-damaged, structurally deteriorating and acts as a barrier to native fish movement.
Other features of the plan include using flood mitigation storage in Burrendong Dam to increase water supply, investigating water supply options such as storm water harvesting, recycled water and managed aquifer recharge and improving the way groundwater resources are managed.
The plan would also see local Aboriginal communities be more involved in water management by sharing their traditional knowledge. A key objective of the strategy will be to recognise and protect Aboriginal people's water rights, access to water and heritage sites.
The new draft strategy and shortlisted options will be on display on the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's website until 1 November 2022. After the feedback period closes, the government will design an implementation plan laying out timelines for each of the proposed actions.
To find out more about the strategy, the government is inviting interested parties to attend one of the online or face-to-face seminars they'll be holding throughout October in Dubbo, Warren and Orange.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
