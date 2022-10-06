An old disused dam on Burrendong Way has been leaking for more than eight months, as council works to rectify the issue.
According to Dubbo Regional Council's director infrastructure Luke Ryan, council was made aware of a leak within the wall of the Stuart Town dam and designs have been undertaken to address this issue.
The dam was originally built to supply steam trains with water, but was made redundant for those purposes.
"The designs have been completed and the materials have been ordered to undertake the works which involve the construction of a pit in the floor of the dam and pipework from the dam to the creek crossing on Molong Street," Mr Ryan said.
These particular works are set to begin at the start of November, should the provided materials be supplied and there are favourable weather conditions.
"Council has been undertaking minor maintenance works since this was brought to council's attention, however the piping of the water within the dam is the long term solution," he said.
The DRC Villages Committee was addressed by Mr Ryan regarding this item and advised that the dam was inspected in March 2022 to determine a solution to the water leaking from the dam.
From the inspection, it was determined that a pit be constructed within the dam to control the level and this be piped to the watercourse near Molong Street.
The idea behind this design is to keep the water level low in the dam to prevent the water leaking out and flowing along the table drains.
The works will also include table drain construction as an overland flow path in times of heavy rain.
