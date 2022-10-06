A Trangie man who had "bad blood" with his brother has been given leniency after he drove up to him and punched him in the jaw.
Justin William Jones was driving a red Ford territory when he parked behind his brother and his girlfriend who were walking along Dandaloo Street in Trangie about 12pm on September 26 this year.
The 28-year-old got out, approached his brother and began verbally yelling at him about an argument they had several weeks prior.
When Jones' brother didn't respond, he punched him in the jaw twice before getting in his car and driving away.
Police attended Jones' brother's home a short time later and immediately saw swelling to his jaw. Officers then attended Jones' home where he made full admissions to punching his brother. He was placed under arrest and taken to Narromine police station.
Jones pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence common assault, when he appeared at Narromine Local Court on Tuesday.
"Obviously there's some bad blood between the two of you," Magistrate Stephen Barlow said.
"Both of you should know better.
"I don't like the fact that you're 10 years older ... you can't go around punching anyone, particularly your younger brother."
However, Mr Barlow said he was impressed Jones had secured a job as an ice packer after years of unemployment, noting it took great motivation to live in Trangie and work in Dubbo.
Taking into account Jones' early plea, which indicated he was remorseful and sorry, Mr Barlow said he could deal with the matter leniently given there was a two year non-contact AVO in place.
Jones was convicted and fined $300 for the offence.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
